Justin Timberlake busted for drunk driving on Long Island

NEW YORK — Pop superstar Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving in Sag Harbor, Long Island, early Tuesday after botching field sobriety tests — and repeatedly refused to take a chemical test as he sat in jail, according to court filings obtained by the Daily News.

Cops pulled over the 43-year-old “SexyBack” star after they saw him blow through a stop sign six blocks away from the American Hotel, where TMZ reported Timberlake had been partying.

Timberlake’s friends approached cops at the scene and pleaded with them to give the singer a break, the gossip site reported, but Timberlake was cuffed and arrested.

“I had one martini and I followed my friends home,” Timberlake told cops, according to prosecutors.

Timberlake was driving a 2025 gray BMW UT with Florida plates south on Madison Street when he ignored the stop sign at Jermain Avenue, according to court papers.

Cops followed Timberlake as he continued down Madison Street, failing to stay on the right side of the road for two blocks, according to the complaint.

When cops pulled Timberlake over at Madison Street and Middle Line Highway at 12:37 a.m. “it was ascertained that the defendant was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” according to the filing.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed badly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” wrote the officers in the criminal complaint.

Police also wrote that Timberlake “was unable to focus while looking for vehicle registration.”

During a walk-and-turn field sobriety test, in which the driver is required to step heel to toe in a straight line in one direction and then back, Timberlake took all the steps incorrectly in the second half, police recorded in paperwork. During a one leg stand test Timberlake swayed, used his arms to try and balance, and failed to keep his foot off the ground, according to the paperwork.

After being read his Miranda rights, Timberlake declined to speak to cops but remained calm, the documents noted.

While at the Sag Harbor Police Department, Timberlake was read a form by cops at 12:52 a.m. saying that refusal to take a chemical sobriety test could result in suspension or revocation of his license. He responded “No, I’m not doing a chemical test,”, according to court papers. He also would not initial the form, according to police paperwork.

Timberlake was asked two more times to undergo the test at 1:08 a.m. and 1:23 a.m., both times responding “I refuse.”

He was then brought to the East Hampton Town Police Headquarters, where he was held overnight according to court documents.

Timberlake was arraigned on DWI charges at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released without bail by 10:30 a.m., Sag Harbor police and his attorney Edward Burke’s office confirmed.

The arrest comes just ahead of Timberlake’s shows scheduled for Chicago’s United Center on Friday and Saturday, as part of his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” He’s slated to perform at Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

The “Cry Me a River” singer has had a rough past couple of years, which came to an apparent inflection point in the run-up to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ memoir release last year.

In “The Woman in Me,” she airs the dirty laundry of their relationship, which lasted from 1999 to 2002. The “Toxic” singer, 42, said she underwent an abortion while the pop stars were together and claimed that Timberlake not only cheated on her but contributed to the media’s portrayal of her as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.”

The aftermath of the bestselling memoir saw Timberlake canceling gigs slated for earlier this year.

Timberlake was arrested one day after celebrating Father’s Day. He posted a rare tribute to the sons he shares with wife Jessica Biel, calling the kids as the “2 greatest gifts” of his life.

“I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys … to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall,” he wrote on Instagram.

In late 2019, Timberlake issued a public apology to Biel, 42, after he was photographed getting cozy with his "Palmer" co-star, Alisha Wainwright, which he called a “strong lapse in judgement.”

Despite the highly publicized rough patch, Timberlake celebrated his 10th anniversary with an October 2022 vow renewal with the “Sinner” star-executive producer.