Justin Timberlake Expresses 'Gratitude' for Fans at Show Following DWI Arrest: 'You Guys Just Keep Riding with Me'

Timberlake thanked his supporters for "three decades together" during his second gig at Chicago's United Center on Saturday, June 22

Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin Timberlake performs in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 29, 2024.

Justin Timberlake thanked his fans for making his life "so special" at a concert days after his DWI arrest in the Hamptons.

During his latest Forget Tomorrow World Tour show on Saturday, June 22 at Chicago's United Center, the Grammy winner took a moment between songs to recognize his supporters — both new and longtime fans — and the "fellowship and the love of what is almost three decades together."

Timberlake's words for his fanbase came nearly five days after his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York for driving while intoxicated or impaired.

"This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other," the 43-year-old "Selfish" singer said of his 22 shows so far. "And that's that mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, 'I grew up with you, man.' "

"... I want each and every one of you to know I've grown up with you," he added. "You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can't find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me."

The musician went on to mention that regardless of when fans started tuning into his music — whether it was during the *NSYNC days or sometime after during his solo career — they were "here right now and I just wanna say you guys keep loving me and coming back and spending and sharing this experience with me."

"And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that until I'm somewhere off this earth, I will never forget each and every one of you," Timberlake said. "You made my life so special. And tonight in Chicago, you have made us feel loved."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Rogers Arena on April 29, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The "Like I Love You" singer's latest gig followed his Friday, June 21 show in the same arena, and both marked his first string of concerts since his DWI arrest. During the Friday performance, he told fans that "it's been a tough week" during a short speech before performing his 2024 hit "Selfish."

"I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back," he said.

The Sag Harbor Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday, June 18 that the pop star and actor “was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel" in the early hours of that day.

He was then determined to be “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition” and was “placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment," and later released that morning.

Sag Harbor Police Department Justin Timberlake's mugshot following his arrest by the Sag Harbor Village Police Department in June 2024

Timberlake — who was charged with two citations for running a stop sign and failure to keep in lane and with one count DWI — told the arresting officer, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home," according to his arrest report, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

Shortly after, a source told PEOPLE that Timberlake's arrest occured on June 18 after the singer spent time "hanging out with friends" at The American Hotel. "Nobody was hurt," the source also said.

Meanwhile, his attorney Edward Burke Jr. shared a statement with PEOPLE on Wednesday, June 19, in which he said: “Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” and added, “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office."

A source also told PEOPLE later in the week that Timberlake would be continuing his tour.

"It’s business as usual for him," they said. "The tour is continuing as planned."

On July 26 the "Selfish" singer is due back in court, however, the hearing will be virtual, PEOPLE learned, with Timberlake's lawyer attending in his place as he continues his tour, with the European leg of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour kicking off with a show in Kraków, Poland the same day.

Ahead of that, Timberlake's next stops include two dates in New York City on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26, before he heads off to domestic stops in Boston, Baltimore and beyond.

