Justin Timberlake Was 'Freaking Out' in Custody and Insists 'He Only Had One Drink': Source (Exclusive)

The musician arrested on DWI charges on June 18 after night with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor

Andrew H Walker/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Justin Timberlake in New York City in June 2019

Justin Timberlake was distraught following his arrest on Tuesday.

The "Selfish" singer, 43, who was arrested on DWI charges after a night with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, was held overnight ahead of his arraignment on June 18.

"He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody," a source tells PEOPLE. "He's insisting he only had one drink and it wasn't some wild night out."

An attorney for Timberlake did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to his arrest report, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Timberlake told his arresting officer after being pulled over, "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

On Thursday, the source told PEOPLE the musician would be continuing his expected tour route following his arrest.



"It’s business as usual for him," the source told PEOPLE. "The tour is continuing as planned."

Sag Harbor Police Department Justin Timberlake mugshot

The singer-songwriter was on a brief break on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the time of his arrest earlier this week.

He’s scheduled to perform in Chicago on June 21 and June 22, as well as New York City on June 25 and June 26, with the tour continuing through December.

Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane, after leaving the American Hotel on Tuesday Morning. The arrest report also claimed that the artist’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy.”

A second source previously told PEOPLE that he had been "hanging out with friends."

Before refusing multiple times to take a chemical test, he was taken to Sag Harbor Police Headquarters, where he stayed overnight and was released the next morning.



Timberlake’s court hearing is on July 26, the same day he’s scheduled to perform at the Tauron Arena in Kraków, Poland for his tour.

“Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” his attorney Edward Burke Jr. said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, June 19. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office."

