Justin Timberlake Postpones New Jersey Concert Due to an 'Injury': 'I'm So Disappointed'

Up next, Timberlake is scheduled to perform in Philadelphia on Oct. 11

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Justin Timberlake in Santa Monica in October 2022

Justin Timberlake is postponing a show due to a recent injury.

Ahead of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour show in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Oct. 8, the "Selfish" singer announced he would be postponing on social media.

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all - but I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya'll deserve," Timberlake, 43, wrote, alongside a broken heart emoji.

"Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always," he added, signing his post 'JT.'

Related: See Justin Timberlake Try to Get Fan's Attention as She's Distracted by Phone in the Front Row of His Concert

At his show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn the night prior, Timberlake appeared to be in great spirits. He even allowed a fan to pop the question to his girlfriend.

“I see a sign that says, ‘May I propose to Sarah?’ ” Timberlake said, pausing his show to acknowledge a man who was holding a handwritten poster.

“You ready?” Timberlake asked the fan before handing over the mic. He also gave him brief words of encouragement: “You got it.”

The crowd went wild and recorded as he popped the question. Sarah's "yes" was visible on the arena's screens.

A few days prior, Timberlake used his Montreal show to let his fans know that it was "a very special evening" for him.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin Timberlake in April in Vancouver, British Columbia

Related: Justin Timberlake Helps Couple Get Engaged During His N.Y.C. Show: 'Congratulations!'

"My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary,” he said as Jessica Biel watched him from the side of the stage.

"So, be nice to her, Montreal, because she's sharing me with all of you guys tonight," he joked. "I love you, baby."

Up next, Timberlake is scheduled to perform in Philadelphia on Oct. 11, then Washington D.C. on Oct. 13.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.