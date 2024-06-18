Justin Timberlake Released from Custody After Appearing in Court Handcuffed Following DWI Arrest

The "SexyBack" singer was taken into custody by police Tuesday following his arrest for driving while intoxicated or impaired

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic Justin Timberlake in New York City in June 2019

Justin Timberlake has been released from custody following his arraignment for DWI.

After his arrest for driving while intoxicated or impaired on Long Island, New York, the 43-year-old "SexyBack" singer appeared in court for his arraignment on Tuesday, June 18, and was released from police custody shortly thereafter.

A source tells PEOPLE Timberlake, accompanied by an attorney and two other individuals, was handcuffed "with his hands in front of him" and wore "a black bowling shirt, light jeans and white and baby blue Air Force 1s" during the appearance at a Sag Harbor courthouse. His cuffs were removed after the arraignment.

Related: Justin Timberlake Arrested and Arraigned on DWI Charges in The Hamptons as Hearing Set for July

Rachel Huey Sag Harbor, N.Y., Municipal Building

"He did seem a bit upset," says the source. "Jessica [Biel, his wife] was not with him."

TMZ reports he was charged with one count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane. Timberlake is next due in court July 26.

A representative for the Sag Harbor Police Department previously told PEOPLE the *NSYNC member was in police custody on June 18 following the arrest. Police are expected to make a statement.

PEOPLE has reached out to a representative for Timberlake for comment.

Police did not confirm charges to PEOPLE, but a source said the Grammy winner was arrested on DWI charges after having dinner at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. Upon leaving the establishment to drive to his friend's house, he was pulled over, and "nobody was hurt," said the source.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Justin Timberlake in Beverly Hills in March 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Timberlake is currently on the Forget Tomorrow World Tour in support of his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. His next concert is scheduled for June 21 and June 22 at Chicago's United Center, followed by two shows on June 25 and June 26 at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Earlier this week, the "Suit & Tie" performer celebrated Father's Day by penning a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to his sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3½ — whom he shares with Biel.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in West Hollywood in March 2024

In the post, he called the boys his "2 greatest gifts" and thanked them both "for giving me my biggest purpose."

"I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy," Timberlake wrote. "I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way."

"I love you both so much," he said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.