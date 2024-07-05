Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods Are Expanding Their Sports Bar Concept by Converting an Old Movie Theater

The professional golfer and singer first opened an elevated sports bar in New York City in September

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods, both in 2024

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods are expanding their sports bar business across the pond.

The four-time Grammy winner and professional golfer received approval from Fife Council to open a second T-Squared Social in St Andrews, Scotland, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The BBC reported that Timberlake, 43, and Woods, 48, will be converting the New Picture House Cinema into their second bar, complete with dining, entertainment offerings, sports simulators, duckpin bowling and darts.

They plan on keeping two of the movie theater screens at the site, which opened in 1930, preserving the building's original purpose.

Google Maps The New Picture House in Scotland will become a sports bar

The application from the Nexus Luxury real estate company (which Timberlake and Woods both have stakes in) says that they will "protect and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area," according to documents about the upcoming construction.

Ultimately, the addition of this bar complex will allow the citizens of St Andrews to "experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment" according to documents. Additionally, it will be "crucial in helping to secure a cinema offering going forward" in the town. "This approach actively engages with customers and creates more reasons to visit for all age groups."



The T-Squared Social location will be open seven days a week. It is expected to create 40-45 new full-time and part-time positions.



Gustavo Caballero/Getty Tiger Woods in 2016

Timberlake and Woods previously opened their first T-Squared Social location in Midtown Manhattan on East 42nd Street in September 2023. The pair came up with the idea for the sports bar complex while they were golfing in the Bahamas.

"Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favorite things and brings people together to just have a great time," Woods said, according to a press release at the time. "We always knew we wanted to do something together, and NEXUS gave us the platform to bring our idea to life.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Justin Timberlake

The news of the Scotland bar's approval comes weeks after Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations (running a stop sign and failure to stay in a lane) on Tuesday, June 18, according to his arrest report obtained by PEOPLE.

He was processed at the Sag Harbor Police Headquarters, and has a court date set for July 26.

