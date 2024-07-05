Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods to open sports bar in Scotland

The two global superstars will team up to convert the town's cinema into a sports bar called T-Squared Social. Woods and Timberlake opened a T-Squared Social in midtown Manhattan, New York, last September, but the proposed project in Scotland was met with more resistance. Last October, a petition against the new sports bar generated more than 10,000 signatures. But the Fife Council has now granted planning permission for the project. T-Squared Social is set to turn the New Picture House Cinema into a luxury bar with sports simulators, duckpin bowling and darts, as well as retaining two cinema screens.