Justin Timberlake's lawyer to 'vigorously' defend star

Justin Timberlake's lawyer says he looks forward to "vigorously defending" the singer after he was charged for driving while intoxicated.

Timberlake, 43, was arrested just after midnight on Monday for running a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road.

The incident occurred in Sag Harbor, in the Hamptons, a popular holiday destination for celebrities in New York.

He was released without bail after being formally charged, and is scheduled to appear virtually in court on 26 July, Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirms.

"I look forward to vigorously defending Mr Timberlake on these allegations," his lawyer Edward Burke Jr told PA Media news agency on Wednesday.

"I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."

Timberlake has been touring the US to promote his sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was, and is due to launch the international leg of it next month, kicking off with a two-night stand in Poland.

His scheduled court date - 26 July - coincides with the start of his world tour at the Tauron Arena in Krakow.

When officers stopped him, Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and a "strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath", according to a charging document.

His speech was slowed and he performed poorly on the officers' sobriety tests, the document said.

He also refused a breathalyser test, it added.

He has previously spoken openly about seeking help for excessive drinking.

In the state of New York, penalties for charges related to driving while intoxicated include up to a year in jail, a $1,000 (£786) fine and the suspension of a driver’s licence for at least six months.

A former member of the popular 90s boy band NSYNC, Timberlake is an actor, songwriter and one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

Timberlake was scheduled to perform two shows in Chicago this weekend, followed by a show in New York’s Madison Square Garden next Tuesday.

The 10-time Grammy winner is also known for his roles in the films The Social Network and Friends With Benefits.