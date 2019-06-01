Justin Trudeau And Barack Obama Caught Up At Ottawa's Big Rig Brewery

Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama met up at a brewery in Ottawa.

Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama’s friendship was the stuff of legends. And memes. And fanfiction.

So obviously when they met up at Ottawa’s Big Rig Brewery on Friday night, there were pictures.

“Always great to catch up, @BarackObama,” Trudeau captioned one social media photo.

Always great to catch up, @BarackObama. À la prochaine! pic.twitter.com/qEXwAqB8fN — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2019

The brewery also shared a couple photos on its Instagram page.

Adam Scotti, the prime minister’s official photographer, also shared some shots on his social media pages.