Justin Trudeau - latest: Canadian prime minister resigns after nearly 10 years in office

Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as Liberal Party leader. He will remain as Canadian prime minister until the party has chosen a successor.

It’s the end of a nine-year stint in office, as pressure grew from within his Liberal Party which is trailing significantly behind the opposition Conservatives in the polls.

Trudeau made the announcement from his Rideau Cottage residence.

Sources had previously told The Globe and Mail that Trudeau’s resignation was likely to happen before an emergency meeting for the Liberals on Wednesday.

The row inside Trudeau’s party broke out after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced a proposal to introduce 25 percent tariffs on the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland unexpectedly stepped down in mid-December, citing differences with Trudeau on how to approach Trump’s presidency and tariff proposals.

But pressure had already been growing on Trudeau from within the party as its popularity collapsed in the polls.

Canada is already due to hold a general election by the end of October this year.

Justin Trudeau’s political career in dates

Trudeau’s popularity collapse laid bare by poll tracker

What will happen if Trudeau resigns?

What is the Trump-Trudeau tariff row all about?

What happens now that Justin Trudeau has resigned?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepping down as party leader after nearly 10 years in office

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepping down as party leader after nearly 10 years in office

16:23 , Rachel Clun

Justin Trudeau said Monday that he will step down as prime minister of Canada after weeks of mounting pressure from within his ruling Liberal Party about how to deal with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and trade tariffs he has promised.

Speaking outside his residence at Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said he had taken time over the holidays to “reflect” with his family.

“Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement,” Trudeau said.

“So last night, over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I’m sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepping down as party leader

Trudeau calls Chrystia Freeland ‘an incredible political partner'

16:18 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau commented on the departure of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland last month.

“She has been an incredible political partner through just about everything we have done as a government and as a party over the past decade,” he said Monday. “I had really hoped that she would agree to continue as my deputy prime minister and take on one of the most important files that not just this government but this country is facing, but she chose otherwise.”

“In regards to what actually happened, I am not someone who's in the habit of sharing private conversations,” he added.

What happens now that Justin Trudeau has resigned?

16:14 , Ariana Baio

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party after serving as prime minister for nearly a decade – a move that requires the party to choose a new leader.

Facing mounting pressure to resign from members of his own party, Trudeau announced on Monday he will step down from his post which he was first elected to in 2015.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said on Monday.

Now, the Liberal Party will decide on its next leader by holding a contest to decide who will succeed Trudeau. Until they do so, Trudeau will remain prime minister.

What happens now that Justin Trudeau has resigned?

‘I am not someone who backs away from a fight'

16:11 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau said, “As you all know, I am a fighter, and I am not someone who backs away from a fight, particularly when a fight is as important as this one is.”

“But I have always been driven by my love for Canada, by my desire to serve Canadians and by what is in the best interests of Canadians, and Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election, and it has become obvious to me with the internal battles that I cannot be the one to carry the liberal standard into the next election,” the outgoing prime minister argued.

Trudeau announces resignation

16:08 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation.

“Last night, over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I sharing with you today,” he said Monday.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” he added. “Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

Trudeau: ‘I’ve fought for this country'

16:03 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau took to the podium, saying “Every morning I've woken up as prime minister, I've been inspired by the resilience, the generosity and the determination of Canadians.”

He added: “It is the driving force of every single day I have the privilege of serving in this office, that is why, since 2015 I've fought for this country, for you, to strengthen and grow the middle class, why we rallied to support each other through the pandemic, to advance reconciliation, to defend free trade on this continent, to stand strong with Ukraine and our democracy and to fight climate change and get our economy ready for the future.”

“We are at a critical moment in the world,” he argued.

Trudeau asks governor general to prorogue parliament

16:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau met with Canada’s governor general this morning, asking her to prorogue parliament until 24 March, according to CBC and CTV News.

Proroguing parliament means that all proceedings will cease without dissolving parliament, giving the party time to find a new leader.

15:45 , Gustaf Kilander

What may happen next

15:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Under the constitution of the Liberal Party, the leader can hand in his or her resignation at any point, leading to a leadership contest, which usually takes a few months.

But that process may be sped up as an election is set to be held in Canada on or before 20 October.

A snap election could be held if Trudeau calls for one or if parliament passes a no-confidence vote.

Trudeau to resign as leader but remain as prime minister until successor chosen

15:15 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau is set to resign as Liberal party leader but remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen, according to CNN.

“Trudeau is deeply unpopular and has been trailing badly in the polls. He was under enormous pressure to step down before this year’s election,” FiveThirtyEight elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich wrote on X.

The rise and fall of Justin Trudeau as Canadian prime minister on the brink of resigning

14:58 , Rachel Clun

After nearly 10 years at the country’s helm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks set to resign as leader of the ruling Liberal Party.

Mr Trudeau’s latest crisis has been sparked by the sudden resignation of his finance minister Chrystia Freeland, amid a row over how best to handle US President-elect Donald Trump’s threatened trade tariffs.

Once the poster boy for liberal politics, his popularity has waned, and his approval rating has dipped below 30 percent several times this year.

So what went wrong?

The rise and fall of Justin Trudeau as Canadian prime minister on brink of quitting

Why King Charles’ representative could remove Justin Trudeau

14:25 , Alex Croft

If Justin Trudeau chose not to quit - and instead to face a vote of no-confidence which is set to be brought against him - there is another constitutional route through which he could be removed.

In Canada, constitutional power ultimately lies with governor general Mary Simon.

The governor general is the federal representative of King Charles III. They are appointed by the monarch on the advice of the Canadian prime minister and technically serve for an indefinite term - although this is usually five years.

Ms Simon has the power to remove Mr Trudeau, if she wished. But in reality, this would never happen.

“The governor general won’t dismiss a prime minister who still holds the confidence of the Commons,” Philippe Lagasse, a professor and constitutional expert at Ottawa's Carleton University, said.

Charles meets governor general Mary Simon at the Rideau Hall in May 2022, when he was still a prince (Getty Images)

Breaking: Trudeau to make announcement at 10:45 local time

14:11 , Alex Croft

Justin Trudeau is set to make an announcement today from his residence at Rideau Cottage, the press gallery has been told.

The announcement will be made at 10:45am local time, which is around 1.5 hours from now.

That will be 15:45 UK time, 16:45 CET, 10:45 EST, 09:45 CST and 07:45 PST.

Justin Trudeau’s election wins

13:59 , Alex Croft

Justin Trudeau was once highly popular and the darling of liberalism in Canada, offering a message of hope and prosperity to revive a party which had collapsed in support when he took over.

He won three elections, with his share of the vote declining each time.

2015

Justin Trudeau had collapsed to 34 seats with 19 per cent of the vote in the 2011 election.

But a fresh, young face returned an image of positivity and competence to the Liberals, and they stormed to a majority win with 184 seats and a 39 per cent vote share.

"Real Change (Now)” was the message which saw Mr Trudeau return the party to power after nine years in the wilderness.

2019

The Liberals lost their parliamentary majority in 2019, after a vote swing of -6.4 per cent saw them lose 20 seats.

They nonetheless went on to form a single-party minority government, setting a record at the time for the lowest ever vote share required to do so.

The Conservatives won the popular vote in 2019, but Mr Trudeau’s party won 36 more seats.

2021

For the second election running, the Liberals failed to win the popular vote - the Conservatives won 1 per cent more of the vote - but were able to form a government.

Mr Trudeau had hoped the positivity around his government’s response to the Covid pandemic would translate into a rallying majority. Although this did not happen, the Liberals increased their seat share by five.

In Focus | Justin Trudeau’s fall from grace shows politics is an ugly game

13:44 , Alex Croft

When Justin Trudeau became the Canadian prime minister in 2015, people were still using that thing called Facebook. I can remember well the frothing posts by female friends, none of whom could contain their excitement at the election of this hottie PM. Furthermore, they gushed at the notion that what made him hotter still was not only that he was young and handsome, he was a lovely liberal dude too, which made him even more super-duper guy.

(If my male friends had written about an equally attractive female prime minister in such a way, they might well have been cancelled, but let’s park that.) As far as my friends were concerned – and to be fair, Trudeau had plenty of male fanboys – here was the perfect Generation X politician, and all would surely be well in his good hands.

Guy Walters writes:

Justin Trudeau's fall from grace shows politics is an ugly game

Report: Trump’s taunts against Canada and Trudeau

13:29 , Alex Croft

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already grappling with a contentious moment for his leadership and Donald Trump is adding fuel to the fire, taunting Trudeau with the prospect of making his country the 51st US state.

Trump’s familiar bullish approach to the United States’s typically friendly foreign leaders has returned full-fledged over the last week as Trudeau faces a leadership crisis amid low approval ratings.

At 3am on Wednesday, Trump hopped on Truth Social to troll the prime minister by doubling down on his pitch to make the U.S.’s northern neighbor the “51st State”.

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!” Trump wrote.

As Trudeau's future hangs in the balance, Trump doubles down on '51st state' taunts

Canadian dollar surges amid Trudeau’s likely resignation - report

13:15 , Alex Croft

The Canadian dollar is surging following reports that Justin Trudeau may resign this week, according to a global capital market analyst.

“The Canadian Dollar is surging on reports of Justin Trudeau resigning,” The Kobeissi Letter wrote on X.

In pictures: Trudeau’s recent activity

13:01 , Alex Croft

Mr Trudeau signs a book of condolences for former US president Jimmy Carter (AP)

Mr Trudeau addresses the Liberal party caucus meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, in December (REUTERS)

Full report: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expected to resign in the next few days: report

12:48 , Alex Croft

Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation this week, according to reports.

The Canadian Prime Minister, 53, may step down as early as Monday vacating the position of the head of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office, a source told Reuters and the Globe and Mail.

His departure would leave the party without a leader at a time when polls show the Liberals trailing the official opposition party. If he vacates, an election in Canada must be held by late October.

Sources told the Globe and Mail that they did not know definitely when Trudeau would announce his plans to leave but said they expect it would happen before an emergency meeting of Liberal legislators on Wednesday.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau expected to resign in the next few days: report

The rise and fall of Justin Trudeau as Canadian prime minister on the brink of resigning

12:34 , Alex Croft

After nearly 10 years at the country’s helm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing growing calls from his own party to resign.

Mr Trudeau’s latest crisis has been sparked by the sudden resignation of his finance minister Chrystia Freeland, amid a row over how best to handle US President-elect Donald Trump’s threatened trade tariffs.

Once the poster-boy for liberal politics, his popularity has waned and his approval rating has dipped below 30 per cent several times this year.

So what went wrong?

Rachel Clun takes a look at how the former poster boy for liberalism lost so much popularity:

The rise and fall of Justin Trudeau as Canadian prime minister on brink of quitting

How could Trudeau avoid being forced out?

12:19 , Alex Croft

With a vote of no confidence looming - if Justin Trudeau doesn’t himself resign - would the Canadian prime minister be able to avoid being ousted?

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party which previously supported Mr Trudeau’s Liberal minority government, said in December he would table a formal no-confidence motion in the government.

But if Mr Trudeau wanted to avoid losing his job, he could in theory prorogue parliament. This would see the current parliamentary session formally end and give him some breathing space.

The return of the House would therefore be delayed by several weeks, and the government would have time to bring forward a new plan for Canada.

While it would delay a no-confidence motion, it may only serve to further anger a disgruntled set of Liberal legislators.

Trudeau: Trump’s tariffs would mean ‘real hardship for Americans'

12:05 , Alex Croft

After US president-elect Donald Trump announced he would impose a 25 per cent tariff regime on Canada, Justin Trudeau said this would make life much more expensive for Americas.

Here’s what he said in early December, speaking at an event held by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce:

“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive.

“Let’s not kid ourselves in any way, shape or form, 25% tariffs on everything going to the United States would be devastating for the Canadian economy.

“It would also, however, mean real hardship for Americans as well. Americans import 65% of their crude oil from Canada, significant amounts of electricity. Just about all the natural gas exported from Canada goes to the United States. They rely on us for steel and aluminum. They rely on us for a range of agriculture imports. All of those things would get more expensive.”

Mr Trump responded by describing Canada as a state and Mr Trudeau as its governor.

Trudeau’s political career in dates

11:51 , Alex Croft

Oct ‘13: Mr Trudeau, son of former Liberal prime minister Pierre Trudeau, becomes leader of Liberal party when it was at an all-time low.

Oct ‘15: With a message of hope, the Liberals win a majority in the federal election, defeating the Conservatives.

Dec ‘17: Mr Trudeau becomes first PM to be found guilty of conflict of interest by ethics commissioner after accepting a holiday, flights and gifts from the Aga Khan.

Feb ‘19: Jody Wilson-Raybould, former justice minister, accuses government officials of pressuring her to help construction company SNC-Lavalin avoid a corruption trial. In August, the ethics commissioner rules Mr Trudeau and his officials breached ethics rules.

Sept ‘19: Photos emerge of Mr Trudeau wearing blackface when he was younger, shortly before the 2019 election starts. Mr Trudeau apologises for his “blind spot”.

Oct ‘19: Liberals reduced to minority in House of Commons in election.

Sept ‘21: Trudeau triggers national vote in hope the electorate would reward his government’s pandemic handling - but fails to win a majority in the house.

July ‘23: Polls show Liberals steadily losing popularity amid growing signs of voter fatigue. The gap suddenly widens in summer and a 2025 defeat seems likely.

June ‘24: Defeat for Liberals in a special election, in one of its safest seats in Toronto.

Sept ‘24: Former key ally New Democratic Party (NDP) withdraws automatic support, forcing Mr Trudeau to attempt to forge new alliances.

Nov ‘24: Trump pledges 25 per cent tariff on all products imported to US from Canada, a threat to an export-dependent economy.

Dec ‘24: Finance minister Chrystia Freeland resigns over handling of Trump tariffs and Mr Trudea’s support continues to collapse. NDP promises no confidence motion in the new year.

‘Let’s go’ - fighting talk from Trudeau in latest X post

11:30 , Alex Croft

Justin Trudeau’s latest X post gives no indication of a willingness to step down soon, despite reports that he is likely to announce his resignation this week.

“A big win from 2024: Nearly a million Canadian families saw their child care fees come down. Parents saved thousands of dollars, thanks to our national child care program,” Mr Trudeau wrote on Sunday.

“In 2025, we’re going to keep bringing those costs down. Let’s go.”

December report: Canadian cabinet ministers meet Trump team amid threat of tariffs

11:11 , Alex Croft

Two Canadian Cabinet ministers met with President-elect Donald Trump‘s nominee for commerce secretary at Mar-a-Lago on Friday as Canada tries to avoid sweeping tariffs when Trump takes office.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly met with Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee for commerce secretary, as well as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Trump’s pick to lead the Interior Department.

Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian products if Canada does not stem what he calls a flow of migrants and fentanyl into the United States — even though far fewer of each cross into the U.S. from Canada than from Mexico, which Trump has also threatened.

“Minister LeBlanc and Minister Joly had a positive, productive meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Howard Lutnick and Doug Burgum, as a follow-up to the dinner between the Prime Minister and President Trump last month,” said Jean-Sébastien Comeau, a spokesman for LeBlanc.

Canadian cabinet ministers meet Trump team amid threat of tariffs

Trudeau’s popularity collapse laid bare by poll tracker

10:44 , Alex Croft

With an election looming in October at the latest, the polls aren’t positive reading for Justin Trudeau’s governing Liberals.

A poll average tracker carried out by Canada’s CBC shows the Liberals trailing by more than 23 per cent, with support for his party having taken another hit after finance minister Chrystia Freedland’s resignation in December.

Mr Trudeau’s party is currently on 20.9 per cent in the tracker, which would be a 12.2 per cent drop from its voteshare in the 2021 election.

The left-leaning New Democrat party, led by Jagmeet Singh, is under two points behind the Liberals in the tracker.

The tracker, created by Canadian political analyst Éric Grenier of TheWrit.ca, finds there is a 99 per cent probability of the Conservatives winning a majority, and a less than 1 per cent chance of the Liberals winning the most seats.

A poll average tracker shows Mr Trudea’s Liberal party has collapsed in popularity (CBC)

Justin Trudeau loses caucus support in latest blow

10:26 , Alex Croft

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under immense pressure to resign with more members of his own party reportedly joining the effort to force Trudeau out after his deputy prime minister resigned and concerns about Donald Trump’s tariffs increase.

Signs are mounting that members of the Liberal Party, which Trudeau has led since 2013, are losing confidence in the prime minister.

In mid-December, Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister and head of finance, unexpectedly resigned citing disagreements over the handling of Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariffs on the country – an issue that could damage the economy.

Already, Trudeau was facing low approval ratings due to the country’s cost of living crisis.

But since then, dozens of Liberal MPs have called on Trudeau to resign. Less than two weeks ago, a majority of Liberal MPs in the province of Ontario agreed, on a call, that Trudeau should step down, according to CBC.

Read Ariana Baio’s report from five days ago:

Justin Trudeau on his way out? Canada's leader loses caucus support in latest blow

Trudeau can be forced out - but how?

10:08 , Alex Croft

If Justin Trudeau doesn’t resign, he could still be forced out as Canadian prime minister.

This would have to be done by the Canadian parliament - as there is no formal mechanism in the Liberal party to remove Mr Trudeau if he wanted to stay.

Canadian governments must retain the confidence of the House of Commons - any vote on budgets or spending which are lost by the government are considered a vote of no-confidence. The government falls, with an election typically taking place immediately.

The House of Commons will not return until January 27 this year, and the government can use procedural manoeuvres to avoid being brought down on spending measures.

But they will need to allocate a few days to opposition parties to bring forward motions on any matter, including no-confidence.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party which has helped prop up Mr Trudeau’s Liberal minority government, indicated in December that he would present a formal no-confidence motion in when the House of Commons returns.

If the current government allocated opposition days at the end of this parliamentary session, the last 10 days of March are the most likely time that Trudeau would be brought down, triggering an election in May.

In Focus | Justin Trudeau’s fall from grace shows politics is an ugly game

09:49 , Alex Croft

When Justin Trudeau became the Canadian prime minister in 2015, people were still using that thing called Facebook. I can remember well the frothing posts by female friends, none of whom could contain their excitement at the election of this hottie PM. Furthermore, they gushed at the notion that what made him hotter still was not only that he was young and handsome, he was a lovely liberal dude too, which made him even more super-duper guy.

(If my male friends had written about an equally attractive female prime minister in such a way, they might well have been cancelled, but let’s park that.) As far as my friends were concerned – and to be fair, Trudeau had plenty of male fanboys – here was the perfect Generation X politician, and all would surely be well in his good hands.

It certainly doesn’t look like that any more because, at the time of writing, it looks like Trudeau is on his way out.

Justin Trudeau's fall from grace shows politics is an ugly game

What will happen if Trudeau resigns?

09:31 , Alex Croft

If Justin Trudeau resigns as prime minister before the Canadian election in October, the Liberal party will name an interim to take over while it sets up a special leadership convention.

These conventions can take months to arrange, leaving the Liberals at risk of going into an election without a prime minister chosen by members - which has never happened in Canada.

While the party could run a shorter-than-usual process, it could upset candidates who feel this puts them at a disadvantage, according to Reuters.

Whoever is named interim leader would not be named prime minister on a permanent basis, as tradition dictates the interim does not run as a candidate to lead the party.

Trudeau’s major fallout with finance minister

09:13 , Alex Croft

Reports that Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was considering stepping down first emerged in mid-December, after his finance minister resigned over the Trump tariff row.

Chrystia Freedland, who was also Mr Trudeau’s deputy prime minister, quit after clashing on the issue of how to deal with possible US tariffs.

Ms Freedland, 56, said at the time she was quitting Mr Trudeau asked her to take on a lesser post in government after they had argued for weeks over spending.

Her resignation came just hours before she was set to release Canada’s first economic plan since Donald Trump was elected to be the next US president.

In a stinging resignation letter, she described the possible tariffs as a “grave challenge” and questioned Mr Trudeau’s ability to deal with the threat.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by Canada's Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, in Kyiv (REUTERS)

The letter read: “Our country today faces a grave challenge. That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war.

“That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment.”

Ms Freedland was replaced as finance minister by Dominic LeBlanc, a member of Mr Trudeau’s inner circle.

Full report: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expected to resign in the next few days

09:03 , Alex Croft

Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation this week, according to reports.

The Canadian Prime Minister, 53, may step down as early as Monday vacating the position of the head of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office, a source told Reuters and the Globe and Mail.

His departure would leave the party without a leader at a time when polls show the Liberals trailing the official opposition party. If he vacates, an election in Canada must be held by late October.

Sources told the Globe and Mail that they did not know definitely when Trudeau would announce his plans to leave but said they expect it would happen before an emergency meeting of Liberal legislators on Wednesday.

Mike Bedigan reports from New York:

Canada PM Justin Trudeau expected to resign in the next few days: report

What is the Trump-Trudeau tariff row all about?

08:58 , Alex Croft

In November, US president-elect Donald Trump took to social media to announce a unilateral batch of tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

It was a response to the migration of people and import of drugs from these countries into the US, Mr Trump added.

Mr Trudeau said in early December that Canadians are “beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive”, adding that he would retaliate if Mr Trump went ahead with them.

“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive,” Trudeau said.

Mr Trump has since been dishing out jibes towards Canada and Mr Trudeau, describing him as a “governor” of the United States’ “51st State”.

Justin Trudeau likely to resign this week - reports

08:37 , Alex Croft

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is expected to resign as early as today, according to reports.

It comes as his governing Liberal Party falters in the polls, and pressure grows over his handling of US president-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Canada.

Follow here for all the latest as we get it.