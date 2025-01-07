Justin Trudeau – latest: Trump says ‘many in Canada love being 51st State’ after PM announces resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as Liberal Party leader in the wake of US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats and taunts referring to Canada as the 51st state.

It’s the end of a nine-year stint in office, as pressure grew from within his Liberal Party which is trailing significantly behind the opposition Conservative Party in the polls.

Trudeau, 53, who will remain as Canadian prime minister until the party has chosen a successor, made the announcement from his Rideau Cottage residence on Monday.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” he said Monday. “This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

A row broke out inside Trudeau’s party after Trump threatened to introduce a blanket 25 percent tariff on Canadian imports when he takes office on January 20. On Monday, the president-elect again teased on Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State”.

10:15 , James Liddell

After nearly 10 years at the country’s helm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned as leader of the ruling Liberal Party.

Trudeau’s latest crisis has been sparked by the sudden resignation of his finance minister Chrystia Freeland, amid a dispute over how best to handle U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s threatened trade tariffs. At a press conference on Monday, Trudeau cited “internal battles” within the Liberal Party that meant he “cannot be the best option” in the next election.

Once the poster-boy for liberal politics, his popularity has waned and his approval rating has dipped below 30 percent several times this year. So what went wrong?

Rachel Clun and Rhian Lubin have the details.

Here’s who might replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal Party leader

10:00 , James Liddell

In the wake of Justin Trudeau, the incumbent Canadian prime minister, stepping down on Monday, the (unofficial) race to replace him is underway. Here are the potential front-runners:

Anita Anand: 57-year-old was minister of procurement during the Covid-19 pandemic before becoming defense minister in 2021. In 2023, she became president of the Treasury Board.

Mark Carney: 59-year-old former central banker for Canada and the UK who is now affiliated with Liberal-aligned think tank Canada 2020.

François-Philippe Champagne: 54-year-old current minister for innovation who has held a suite of cabinet jobs: from international trade to foreign affairs. One of Trudeau’s officials tasked with handling contentious relations with the US ahead of the 2024 election.

Christy Clark: 59-year-old former Liberal premier-turned-senior law firm advisor. Openly called for Trudeau’s resignation after the Toronto–St. Paul’s byelection loss in June.

Sean Fraser: 40-year-old lawyer quit Trudeau’s cabinet as housing minister in December. Though he said he would not run in the next federal election, he shouldn’t be ruled out.

Chrystia Freeland: 56-year-old long-trusted senior official under Trudeau also resigned in December. Handled the North American Free Trade Agreement during Donald Trump’s first term between 2016-2018.

Mélanie Joly: 45-year-old has been foreign affairs minister since 2021 and is leading the Canadian response to the Russia-Ukraine war and conflict in the Middle East.

Dominic LeBlanc: 57-year-old minister of Intergovernmental Affairs who was fixer-in-chief under Trudeau during the Covid-19 pandemic and healthcare negotiations.

Ontario premier Doug Ford: ‘Let’s get to work and build Fortress Am-Can’

09:45 , James Liddell

I want Canada and America to be the richest, most prosperous, safest and most successful countries on the planet. Canada has the critical minerals, oil and nuclear energy needed to make it happen. Let’s get to work and build Fortress Am-Can. pic.twitter.com/DQPGVTJ5HV — Doug Ford (@fordnation) January 7, 2025

It’s not just Canada. Trump also vies to take over Greenland

09:30 , James Liddell

In the wake of Donald Trump again musing Canada will become the 51st US state, his eldest son, Don Jr, is set to visit Greenland Tuesday, as his father triggers local anger by renewing his push to make the Danish territory part of the U.S.

The president-elect announced on his social network Truth Social on Monday that Don Jr and "various representatives" would soon be touring the island's "magnificent areas and sights.”

The soon-to-be president added: “Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Io Dodds has the details.

Inside Justin Trudeau’s three general election wins

09:15 , James Liddell

Justin Trudeau was once heralded as a fresh face of liberalism, offering a message of hope and prosperity to revive a party which had collapsed in support when he took over. During his nine years in office, he won three general elections, with his share of the vote slipping each cycle.

2015: Justin Trudeau had collapsed to 34 seats with 19 percent of the vote in the 2011 election. Returning four years later with an image of positivity and competence to the Liberals, they stormed to a majority win with 184 seats and a 39.5 percent vote share.

2019: The Liberals lost their parliamentary majority in 2019, after a vote swing of -6.4 percent saw them lose 20 seats. They nonetheless went on to form a single-party minority government, setting a record at the time for the lowest ever vote share required to do so. The Conservatives won the popular vote; Trudeau’s party won 36 more seats.

2021: For the second election running, the Liberals narrowly lost the popular vote but were able to form a government. Trudeau had hoped the positivity around his government’s response to the Covid pandemic would translate into a rallying majority. Although this did not happen, the Liberals marginally increased their seat share.

Explainer: Why did Why Justin Trudeau resign?

09:00 , James Liddell

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau resigned as leader of the Liberal Party on Monday, after facing immense pressure to step down from members of his own party since his deputy prime minister resigned over concerns about Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Facing low approval ratings in part due to the cost of living crisis, signs were mounting that Canadians had lost faith in the Liberal Party, which Trudeau has led as prime minister since 2015.

But internal confidence plummeted in mid-December, when Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister and head of finance, unexpectedly resigned citing disagreements over the handling of Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariffs on the country – an issue that could damage the economy.

Ariana Baio disects Trudeau’s resignation.

What happens now that Justin Trudeau has resigned?

08:45 , Alexander Butler

What happens now that Justin Trudeau has resigned?

Trudeau goes after leader of Canadian Conservatives

08:30 , James Liddell

Justin Trudeau bashed Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Canadian Conservatives, arguing that his vision is “not the right one for Canadians.”

The outgoing prime minister said it doesn’t “make sense” to stop fighting climate change.

“We need an ambitious, optimistic view of the future,” he said.

“Pierre Poilievre is not offering that,” he added.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 (AP)

The rise and fall of Justin Trudeau as Canadian prime minister resigns

08:00 , Rachel Clun, Rhian Lubin

After nearly 10 years at the country’s helm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned as leader of the ruling Liberal Party.

Trudeau’s latest crisis has been sparked by the sudden resignation of his finance minister Chrystia Freeland, amid a dispute over how best to handle U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s threatened trade tariffs.

At a press conference on Monday, Trudeau cited “internal battles” within the Liberal Party that meant he “cannot be the best option” in the next election.

Speaking outside his residence at Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said he had taken time over the holidays to “reflect” with his family. “Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement,” Trudeau said.

Read more:

Possible successors: Mark Carney

07:40 , Gustaf Kilander

The former head of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England is a Liberal who has been serving as an adviser to Trudeau for the last several months.

He has been after the leadership post for quite some time, according to the BBC.

Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance speaks at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies on September 24, 2024 in New York City (Getty Images for Bloomberg Phila)

07:20 , Chris Stevenson

When Justin Trudeau became the Canadian prime minister in 2015, people were still using that thing called Facebook. I can remember well the frothing posts by female friends, none of whom could contain their excitement at the election of this hottie PM. Furthermore, they gushed at the notion that what made him hotter still was not only that he was young and handsome, he was a lovely liberal dude too, which made him even more super-duper guy.

(If my male friends had written about an equally attractive female prime minister in such a way, they might well have been canceled, but let’s park that.) As far as my friends were concerned – and to be fair, Trudeau had plenty of male fanboys – here was the perfect Generation X politician, and all would surely be well in his good hands.

Read more:

Trump pushes for Canada to join US after Trudeau resignation announcement

07:00 , Chris Stevenson

Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!

Donald Trump

06:40 , Chris Stevenson

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned as leader of the Liberal Party on Monday, after facing immense pressure to step down from members of his own party since his deputy prime minister resigned over concerns about Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Facing low approval ratings in part due to the cost of living crisis, signs were mounting that Canadians had lost faith in the Liberal Party, which Trudeau has led as prime minister since 2015.

But internal confidence plummeted in mid-December, when Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister and head of finance, unexpectedly resigned citing disagreements over the handling of Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariffs on the country – an issue that could damage the economy.

Read more:

Possible successors: Chrystia Freeland

06:18 , Chris Stevenson

The former journalist and Toronto MP has long been seen as a possible successor to Justin Trudeau.

Originally from Alberta, Freeland became the country’s first woman finance minister before resigning in December over a disagreement between her and Trudeau on spending on how to react to the threat of tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump.

Chrystia Freeland delivers remarks on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 (The Canadian Press)

Trudeau says government will be ‘singularly focused on’ economy as Trump tariff threat looms

06:00 , Gustaf Kilander

During his press conference Monday, as he announced his resignation, Justin Trudeau was asked by a reporter, “How can the Liberal government be in a position to protect Canadian businesses and Canadians from the threat of tariffs from incoming President Donald Trump when members of the government are going to be focused on who’s going to be taking your job?”

“The government will still and the Cabinet will still be very much focused on doing the job the Canadians elected us to do in 2021, which is fight for their interests, stand up for their wellbeing, and make sure that they are good and that Canadians are protected and strong,” he said.

“There will be a leadership process and the rules will unfold over the coming weeks, but I can assure you that the tools and the need to stand up for Canadians to protect Canadians in their interests and continue to fight for the economy is something that everyone in this government will be singularly focused on,” he added.

05:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Trudeau calls Chrystia Freeland ‘an incredible political partner'

04:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau commented on the departure of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland last month.

“She has been an incredible political partner through just about everything we have done as a government and as a party over the past decade,” he said Monday. “I had really hoped that she would agree to continue as my deputy prime minister and take on one of the most important files that not just this government but this country is facing, but she chose otherwise.”

“In regards to what actually happened, I am not someone who’s in the habit of sharing private conversations,” he added.

Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland speak at a press conference to announce the new trade pact with Canada, the United States, and Mexico in Ottawa, October 1, 2018 (AFP via Getty Images)

03:00 , Ariana Baio

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party after serving as prime minister for nearly a decade – a move that requires the party to choose a new leader.

Facing mounting pressure to resign from members of his own party, Trudeau announced on Monday he will step down from his post which he was first elected to in 2015.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said on Monday.

Now, the Liberal Party will decide on its next leader by holding a contest to decide who will succeed Trudeau. Until they do so, Trudeau will remain prime minister.

Read more:

Trudeau announces resignation speech at Rideau Cottage

02:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau announced his resignation Monday.

“Last night, over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I sharing with you today,” he said.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” he added. “Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as Liberal leader and prime minister outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 (AP)

Trudeau: ‘I’ve fought for this country'

01:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau took to the podium Monday, saying “Every morning I’ve woken up as prime minister, I’ve been inspired by the resilience, the generosity and the determination of Canadians.”

He added: “It is the driving force of every single day I have the privilege of serving in this office, that is why, since 2015 I’ve fought for this country, for you, to strengthen and grow the middle class, why we rallied to support each other through the pandemic, to advance reconciliation, to defend free trade on this continent, to stand strong with Ukraine and our democracy and to fight climate change and get our economy ready for the future.”

“We are at a critical moment in the world,” he argued.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepping down as party leader after nearly 10 years in office

00:15 , Rachel Clun, Rhian Lubin Monday

Justin Trudeau said Monday that he will step down as prime minister of Canada, after weeks of mounting pressure from within his ruling Liberal Party about how to deal with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and trade tariffs he has promised.

Speaking outside his residence at Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said he had taken time over the holidays to “reflect” with his family.

“Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement,” Trudeau said.

“So last night over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I’m sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process.”

Read more:

Justin Trudeau: Photo collection

Monday 6 January 2025 23:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire, son Xavier and daughter Ella-Grace react after he was named the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada in Ottawa, Canada April 14, 2013 (REUTERS)

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives a COVID-19 booster shot in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 4, 2024 (REUTERS)

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk prior to a NATO round table meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Dec. 4, 2019 (AP)

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes his way to the stage with wife Sophie Gregoire at the Liberal party headquarters in Montreal on Oct. 20, 2015 (AP)

Monday 6 January 2025 22:45 , Caspar Barnes

Canada’s Prime Minister was forced to resign off the cuff after his notes blew away seconds before his planned resignation announcement on Monday.

“I’ll wing it,” Justin Trudeau said, as he watched his notes fly from the lectern standing outside his residence in Ottawa.

Trudeau announced he would be stepping down as prime minister, and leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, after nearly ten years in power.

A row had broken out inside Trudeau’s party after US President-elect Donald Trump announced a proposal to introduce 25 percent tariffs on Canada.

Monday 6 January 2025 22:00 , Ariana Baio

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned as leader of the Liberal Party on Monday, after facing immense pressure to step down from members of his own party since his deputy prime minister resigned over concerns about Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Facing low approval ratings in part due to the cost of living crisis, signs were mounting that Canadians had lost faith in the Liberal Party, which Trudeau has led as prime minister since 2015.

But internal confidence plummeted in mid-December, when Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister and head of finance, unexpectedly resigned citing disagreements over the handling of Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariffs on the country – an issue that could damage the economy.

Read more:

Possible successors: Dominic LeBlanc

Monday 6 January 2025 21:30 , Gustaf Kilander

The minister of finance and intergovernmental affairs is one of Trudeau’s closest allies. During times of disorder, he has been entrusted with politically difficult responsibilities.

Having been in parliament for more than 20 years, he previously ran to be the leader of the Liberal Party in 2008, but at the time, Michael Ignatieff came out victorious.

Dominic LeBlanc speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, Canada on October 26, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Trudeau takes subtle dig at former deputy prime minister whose shock resignation foretold his downfall

Monday 6 January 2025 21:00 , Rhian Lubin

As he announced Monday that he would be stepping down as his party’s leader, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a subtle dig at his former deputy prime minister whose shocking resignation foretold his downfall.

Former deputy prime minister and minister of finance Chrystia Freeland threw Trudeau’s government into chaos when she abruptly resigned from the cabinet last month, just hours before she was due to deliver the country’s first economic update since the U.S. election.

And now, a mere few weeks later, Trudeau followed with his resignation citing “internal battles” within his Liberal Party.

Freeland, a long-time ally of Trudeau, said in her resignation letter that she and the prime minister had been at odds over the best path forward for the country, and that the 25 percent tariffs threatened by President-elect Donald Trump posed a “grave challenge” for the economy.

Read more:

Possible successors: Melanie Joly

Monday 6 January 2025 20:30 , Gustaf Kilander

The minister of foreign affairs is from Quebec and represents a district in Montreal, much like Justin Trudeau.

A lawyer educated at Oxford, she has held her post since 2021. She initially joined parliament in 2015 after being urged by Trudeau to run for federal office.

Melanie Joly (Middle East Images/AFP via Getty)

Monday 6 January 2025 20:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau announces his intention to resign as prime minister pic.twitter.com/VMv2qEMF2Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2025

Trump pushes for Canada to join US after Trudeau resignation announcement

Monday 6 January 2025 19:45 , Gustaf Kilander

Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!

Donald Trump

Possible successors: Mark Carney

Monday 6 January 2025 19:30 , Gustaf Kilander

The former head of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England is a Liberal who has been serving as an adviser to Trudeau for the last several months.

He has been after the leadership post for quite some time, according to the BBC.

Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance speaks at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies on September 24, 2024 in New York City (Getty Images for Bloomberg Phila)

Chrystia Freeland shares well wishes following Trudeau resignation

Monday 6 January 2025 19:00 , Gustaf Kilander

I thank Justin Trudeau for his years of service to Canada and Canadians. I wish him and his family the very best. — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) January 6, 2025

Possible successors: Chrystia Freeland

Monday 6 January 2025 18:30 , Gustaf Kilander

The former journalist and Toronto MP has long been seen as a possible successor to Justin Trudeau.

Originally from Alberta, Freeland became the country’s first woman finance minister before resigning in December over a disagreement between her and Trudeau on spending on how to react to the threat of tariffs from President-elect Donald Trump.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a rally with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Fort York on September 22, 2023 in Toronto, Canada (Getty Images)

Trudeau goes after leader of Canadian Conservatives

Monday 6 January 2025 18:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau bashed Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Canadian Conservatives, arguing that his vision is “not the right one for Canadians.”

The outgoing prime minister said it doesn’t “make sense” to stop fighting climate change.

“We need an ambitious, optimistic view of the future,” he said.

“Pierre Poilievre is not offering that,” he added.

Monday 6 January 2025 17:30 , Guy Walters

When Justin Trudeau became the Canadian prime minister in 2015, people were still using that thing called Facebook. I can remember well the frothing posts by female friends, none of whom could contain their excitement at the election of this hottie PM. Furthermore, they gushed at the notion that what made him hotter still was not only that he was young and handsome, he was a lovely liberal dude too, which made him even more super-duper guy.

(If my male friends had written about an equally attractive female prime minister in such a way, they might well have been cancelled, but let’s park that.) As far as my friends were concerned – and to be fair, Trudeau had plenty of male fanboys – here was the perfect Generation X politician, and all would surely be well in his good hands.

Read more:

Monday 6 January 2025 17:00 , Ariana Baio

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under immense pressure to resign with more members of his own party reportedly joining the effort to force Trudeau out after his deputy prime minister resigned and concerns about Donald Trump’s tariffs increase.

Signs are mounting that members of the Liberal Party, which Trudeau has led since 2013, are losing confidence in the prime minister.

In mid-December, Chrystina Freeland, the deputy prime minister and head of finance, unexpectedly resigned citing disagreements over the handling of Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariffs on the country – an issue that could damage the economy.

Read more:

Trudeau says government will be ‘singularly focused on’ economy as Trump tariff threat looms

Monday 6 January 2025 16:39 , Gustaf Kilander

The press conference with outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ended.

He was asked, “How can the Liberal government be in a position to protect Canadian businesses and Canadians from the threat of tariffs from incoming President Donald Trump when members of the government are going to be focused on who’s going to be taking your job?”

“The government will still and the Cabinet will still be very much focused on doing the job the Canadians elected us to do in 2021, which is fight for their interests, stand up for their wellbeing, and make sure that they are good and that Canadians are protected and strong,” he said.

“There will be a leadership process and the rules will unfold over the coming weeks, but I can assure you that the tools and the need to stand up for Canadians to protect Canadians in their interests and continue to fight for the economy is something that everyone in this government will be singularly focused on,” he added.

Monday 6 January 2025 16:25 , Gustaf Kilander

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepping down as party leader after nearly 10 years in office

Monday 6 January 2025 16:23 , Rachel Clun

Justin Trudeau said Monday that he will step down as prime minister of Canada after weeks of mounting pressure from within his ruling Liberal Party about how to deal with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and trade tariffs he has promised.

Speaking outside his residence at Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said he had taken time over the holidays to “reflect” with his family.

“Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support and with their encouragement,” Trudeau said.

“So last night, over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I’m sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process.”

Read more:

Trudeau calls Chrystia Freeland ‘an incredible political partner'

Monday 6 January 2025 16:18 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau commented on the departure of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland last month.

“She has been an incredible political partner through just about everything we have done as a government and as a party over the past decade,” he said Monday. “I had really hoped that she would agree to continue as my deputy prime minister and take on one of the most important files that not just this government but this country is facing, but she chose otherwise.”

“In regards to what actually happened, I am not someone who's in the habit of sharing private conversations,” he added.

What happens now that Justin Trudeau has resigned?

Monday 6 January 2025 16:14 , Ariana Baio

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping down as leader of the Liberal Party after serving as prime minister for nearly a decade – a move that requires the party to choose a new leader.

Facing mounting pressure to resign from members of his own party, Trudeau announced on Monday he will step down from his post which he was first elected to in 2015.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said on Monday.

Now, the Liberal Party will decide on its next leader by holding a contest to decide who will succeed Trudeau. Until they do so, Trudeau will remain prime minister.

Read more:

‘I am not someone who backs away from a fight'

Monday 6 January 2025 16:11 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau said, “As you all know, I am a fighter, and I am not someone who backs away from a fight, particularly when a fight is as important as this one is.”

“But I have always been driven by my love for Canada, by my desire to serve Canadians and by what is in the best interests of Canadians, and Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election, and it has become obvious to me with the internal battles that I cannot be the one to carry the liberal standard into the next election,” the outgoing prime minister argued.

Trudeau announces resignation

Monday 6 January 2025 16:08 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation.

“Last night, over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I sharing with you today,” he said Monday.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” he added. “Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

Trudeau: ‘I’ve fought for this country'

Monday 6 January 2025 16:03 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau took to the podium, saying “Every morning I've woken up as prime minister, I've been inspired by the resilience, the generosity and the determination of Canadians.”

He added: “It is the driving force of every single day I have the privilege of serving in this office, that is why, since 2015 I've fought for this country, for you, to strengthen and grow the middle class, why we rallied to support each other through the pandemic, to advance reconciliation, to defend free trade on this continent, to stand strong with Ukraine and our democracy and to fight climate change and get our economy ready for the future.”

“We are at a critical moment in the world,” he argued.

Trudeau asks governor general to prorogue parliament

Monday 6 January 2025 16:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau met with Canada’s governor general this morning, asking her to prorogue parliament until 24 March, according to CBC and CTV News.

Proroguing parliament means that all proceedings will cease without dissolving parliament, giving the party time to find a new leader.

Live: Canada's PM Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation

Monday 6 January 2025 15:45 , Gustaf Kilander

What may happen next

Monday 6 January 2025 15:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Under the constitution of the Liberal Party, the leader can hand in his or her resignation at any point, leading to a leadership contest, which usually takes a few months.

But that process may be sped up as an election is set to be held in Canada on or before 20 October.

A snap election could be held if Trudeau calls for one or if parliament passes a no-confidence vote.

Trudeau to resign as leader but remain as prime minister until successor chosen

Monday 6 January 2025 15:15 , Gustaf Kilander

Justin Trudeau is set to resign as Liberal party leader but remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen, according to CNN.

“Trudeau is deeply unpopular and has been trailing badly in the polls. He was under enormous pressure to step down before this year’s election,” FiveThirtyEight elections analyst Nathaniel Rakich wrote on X.

The rise and fall of Justin Trudeau as Canadian prime minister on the brink of resigning

Monday 6 January 2025 14:58 , Rachel Clun

After nearly 10 years at the country’s helm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks set to resign as leader of the ruling Liberal Party.

Mr Trudeau’s latest crisis has been sparked by the sudden resignation of his finance minister Chrystia Freeland, amid a row over how best to handle US President-elect Donald Trump’s threatened trade tariffs.

Once the poster boy for liberal politics, his popularity has waned, and his approval rating has dipped below 30 percent several times this year.

So what went wrong?

The rise and fall of Justin Trudeau as Canadian prime minister on brink of quitting