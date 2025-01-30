Justin Tucker massage therapist sexual misconduct allegations: What we know

Justin Tucker, the longtime Baltimore Ravens kicker known for his long field goals (although he struggled this season), has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by multiple message therapists.

Before we go forward, a WARNING: There are NSFW descriptions ahead. 

Per a reported story by The Baltimore Banner, six massage therapists -- unnamed for fear of "retaliation from the Ravens organization or fans" -- Tucker acted wildly inappropriate, exposed himself and may have left what they think was ejaculate behind on a massage table.

Here's what we know so far about the story that broke on Thursday afternoon, weeks after the Ravens' 2024 season ended.

What is Tucker accused of?

From the story:

Five of the women said Tucker asked them to massage his pelvic region or inner thighs while he had an erection. Then they said he repeatedly wiggled his pelvis to remove the sheets, which fully or partially exposed his genitals. Two women said Tucker brushed them with his exposed penis. Three said, when they returned to the treatment room after Tucker left, they discovered a large wet spot on the massage table, which they strongly believed to be ejaculate.

When did all of this allegedly happen?

From 2012 to 2016, which would be a year after his marriage.

What did Justin Tucker say about these accusations?

His lawyers denied it, saying: “Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described [in the story]. Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”

There was also this:

Tucker’s lawyers said it is “unremarkable” and “not news” that hemight become exposed during a massage. Athletes often shift around due to the discomfort that accompanies body work, and massage therapists themselves are the ones who adjust coverings, they said.

Was any action taken against Tucker after the alleged misconduct?

Two spas banned him. Some of the therapists refused to work with him. None of them went to law enforcement at the time.

For more, read the entire story at the Baltimore Banner.

