Archbishop of Canterbury resigns - live: Welby’s Lords seat in doubt amid calls for Labour to refuse peerage

Justin Welby’s automatic peerage may be in doubt in the wake of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s decision to step down from his role.

The Archbishop of Canterbury resigned after a damning report found he failed to alert police about sexual abuse allegations made against a barrister associated with the Church of England.

He had been facing growing pressure to stand down over his “failures” to alert authorities about John Smyth QC’s “abhorrent” abuse of children and young men.

The Archbishop currently sits in the House of Lords as one of 26 Lords Spiritual of the Church of England.

Retiring Archbishops of Canterbury have, by convention, been given lifetime peerages allowing them to continue to sit in the Lords.

But on Tuesday afternoon, a Downing Street spokeswoman declined to confirm that Welby would receive a peerage.

Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men to traumatic physical, sexual and psychological abuse over five decades in the UK and Africa.

Church is 'not a safe institution', says safeguarding bishop

'I am deeply sorry', says Bishop who knew of Smyth abuse

Who will be the next Archbishop of Canterbury?

Starmer says he respects Welby's decision

Key dates in the John Smyth scandal

How will the next Archbishop of Canterbury be appointed?

The eight-month process to replace Justin Welby is explained by Holly Evans.

Eight-month process to replace Welby as Archbishop of Canterbury explained

Welby may be first Archbishop of Canterbury not to receive an automatic peerage in century

The Archbishop of Canterbury said he would honour his existing “constitutional and church responsibilities”, so exact timings for his departure will be decided “once a review of necessary obligations has been completed”.

Archbishops have received a life peerage to sit in the House of Lords since the 1920s but their are calls for Labour to withdraw the privlege in the wake of the Smyth scandal and coverup.

The Archbishop of Canterbury sits as one of the 26 bishops of the Church of England, who are known as the Lords Spiritual. The bishops are all independent members, and each speaks and votes on matters of particular interest or concern to them.

Welby has led debates in the House of Lords on shared national values, education, and the UK’s role in conflict prevention.

He also often speaks on issues related to religious freedom, peacebuilding and refugees, as well as in response to events of national importance, such as the EU referendum, war or terrorism.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby criticised the Bill (PA) (PA Wire)

Archbishop of York says no more resignations needed after Welby steps down

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about the possibility of more resignations, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “Those who actively covered this up (should resign), which was not bishops.

“When people speak about the Church of England, we need to remember we are speaking about literally thousands of branches, parishes, chaplaincies.”

Questioned whether more bishops should resign, he said: “The Archbishop of Canterbury has resigned.”

Asked if that is enough, he added: “Yes, because he has resigned for the institutional failings.”

Stephen Cottrell gives a blessing during his enthronement as the 98th Archbishop of York (PA) (PA Archive)

Bishop of Newcastle says safeguarding is ‘undermined by arrogance of a few’

The only Bishop who had publicly called for the Archbishop of Canterbury to resign has said while it is right that he goes, it “does not solve the church’s profound failure” on safeguarding.

Bishop of Newcastle the Right Reverend Dr Helen-Ann Hartley spoke out on Monday to demand Justin Welby step down.

In a statement on Wednesday, she said: “It is right that Archbishop Justin has resigned.

“This resignation does not solve the Church’s profound failure over safeguarding and the ongoing trauma caused to victims and survivors of church-related abuse nor does it excuse others whose neglect of their duties is exposed by the Makin report.”

She noted that while some progress has been made in changing the safeguarding culture in the church, “sadly the progress made by many is being undermined by the arrogance of a few”.

The Bishop of Newcastle publicly called for Justin Welby to stand down (AFP/Getty)

Remove bishops from House of Lords so they can focus on Church crisis, MP says

Bishops should be removed from the House of Lords so they can focus on fixing the crisis in the Church of England, an SNP MP told the House of Commons.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and Kinross-shire, claimed members of the clergy should focus on dealing with the abuse scandal which led to the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury rather than attempting to “run our country”.

Throwing his weight behind an unsuccessful attempt in the Commons on Tuesday to remove the 26 bishops from the House of Lords, Mr Wishart claimed they had a “whole range” of other issues to deal with.

The amendment was tabled by Sir Gavin Williamson - who argued it was “fundamentally unfair” to have bishops in the Lords - and backed by around 40 MPs.

Church moving in right direction towards safeguarding, says bishop

The Church of England is making progress towards independent safeguarding, the Archbishop of York has said.

“I believe we are moving,” Stephen Cottrell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“We are doing what has to be done through our synodical processes. Many of our changes need to go through Parliament itself.”

Professor Alexis Jay made recommendations in the Future of Church Safeguarding report, published in February, that two new bodies independent of the Church be established, with one responsible for delivering all safeguarding activities and another responsible for providing scrutiny and oversight of said activities.

Mr Cottrell told Today: “I am frustrated, like Professor Jay, that that takes time, but those things are happening.”

Asked how long it is going to take to have independent safeguarding, he said: “I believe that, on the current plan, the response group to the Jay recommendations will come to the General Synod in 2025. That will bring about the changes.”

Stephen Cottrell is the second most archbishop in the Church of England (PA) (PA Archive)

I would have forgiven Welby instantly if he handled it differently, says survivor

A survivor of John Smyth’s abuse said that if Justin Welby had handled the allegations of abuse differently he would have “forgiven him there and then”.

The man, who is known as Graham, told Channel 4 News: “The stupidity of this is, if Justin have handled this differently back in 2017, if he put out a statement saying, ‘I’m sorry, I got to Lambeth (Palace), my eye was off the ball. Do you want to meet me tomorrow, victims? Are you all right? Have you got counselling? I am sorry’, then we would have ticked him off the list and forgiven him there and then.”

Why has the Archbishop of Canterbury had to resign?

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has resigned over allegations – some of which he has accepted – that he failed to act against a prolific and sadistic paedophile, John Smyth, who had been associated with the Church of England for decades. A number of Welby’s more senior colleagues had openly called for him to stand down, while others remained silent, and the general unease had become deafening.

A petition to remove him from his post – though strictly, he probably had absolute security of tenure – attracted more than 10,000 signatures. For an Anglican primate to quit in such circumstances is unprecedented – but also, it seems, inevitable...

What’s it all about?

Read the full explainer from Sean O'Grady here:

Why has the Archbishop of Canterbury had to resign?

Wes Streeting says it was ‘absolutely the right decision’ for Welby to resign

The health secretary has suggested there are “deep and fundamental issues” to be addressed in the Church of England over the handling of abuse allegations.

Wes Streeting said it was “absolutely the right decision” for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign, but church leaders should not think “one head rolling solves the problem”.

But Mr Streeting, who stressed he was speaking in a personal capacity rather than in his role as a cabinet minister, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that he feels a “deep sense of shame about the failures of the Church of England” in its handling of abuse cases.

“This is happening time and time and time again,” he said.

“So it is right that the Archbishop of Canterbury has taken responsibility for his failures and the failures of the church overall.

“What I would say – and I’m speaking as an Anglican, not as a Government minister – to other leaders of my church is that don’t think that one head rolling solves the problem.

“There are deep and fundamental issues of not just practice, but culture on safeguarding that needs to be taken seriously.”

Mr Streeting praised Bishop of Newcastle Helen-Ann Hartley, who called for Mr Welby to quit, saying she had “the courage to speak up, because the conspiracy of silence has been part of the problem”.

“The culture of cover-up has been part of the problem on serious abuse allegations for far too long and I’m glad that the Archbishop of Canterbury has taken responsibility,” he said.

Stephen Cottrell says he does not think any more bishops should resign

The second most senior figure in the Church of England has said he does not think any more bishops should resign in the wake of the report into John Smyth’s abuse.

Asked on BBC Radio 4 Today on the possibility of more resignations, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “Those who actively covered this up (should resign), which was not bishops.

“When people speak about the Church of England we need to remember we are speaking about literally thousands of branches, parishes, chaplaincies.”

Asked if more bishops should resign, he said: “The Archbishop of Canterbury has resigned.”

Mr Cottrell added: “Yes (that is enough) because he has resigned for the institutional failings.”

Stephen Cottrell with Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury (PA)

Welby ‘relied too much on others’, says Archbishop of York

The Archbishop of Canterbury “relied too much on others” when he did not formally alert authorities about the most prolific abuser associated with the Church of England in 2013, the second most senior Church of England Archbishop has said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “I admire the decision he (Mr Welby) has made to take personal responsibility for institutional failings.

“Well, I believe Archbishop Justin, you know this is the paradox of this, there have been great steps taken in safeguarding in the church under his watch.

“But in this case perhaps he relied too much on others, I simply don’t know, but I think what I am trying to focus on now is what we need to do to make the church a safer place.”

Church is ‘not a safe institution’, says safeguarding bishop

The Church of England’s deputy lead bishop for safeguarding has said the church is “not a safe institution” in some ways.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today, Bishop of Birkenhead Julie Conalty said she could not guarantee there is no abuse still going on in the Church.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Tuesday announced he will resign, following days of pressure after the publication of a report into the most prolific abuser associated with the Church of England.

Ms Conalty said: “It is frustrating for me because in many ways we have been working really hard at making churches safer places. No institution, nothing, can ever be totally safe but there has been loads of really good work going on.

“We still have this institutional problem where we are not putting victims and survivors at the centre.

“In some ways, we are not a safe institution.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned over an abuse scandal (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Others may need to resign for ‘institutional change’, says bishop

A bishop and church safeguarding lead has said other people may need to resign in the wake of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation.

Speaking on the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme, Julie Conalty, Bishop of Birkenhead and deputy lead bishop for safeguarding said: “What I am really clear on is that just the Archbishop of Canterbury resigning is not going to solve the problem. I think he has done the right thing.

“This is about institutional changes, our culture and a systemic failure so there must be more that we need to do.

“Very possibly some of the people should go. I’m not here to name names.”

Who will be the next Archbishop of Canterbury after Justin Welby resigned?

Justin Welby’s resignation as the Archbishop of Canterbury over his handling of historic abuse allegations leaves a vacancy at the top of the Church of England’s leadership.

He had been facing growing pressure to stand down over his “failures” to alert authorities about John Smyth QC’s “abhorrent” abuse of children and young men.

Now the Crown Nominations Commission must select a successor, which will be taken to the prime minister, Keir Starmer, who will then submit it to the King.

These are the senior figures who could become the next Archbishop of Canterbury:

Angus Thompson breaks down the leading figures in the run to take Welby's position:

Who will be the next Archbishop of Canterbury after Justin Welby resigned?

ICYMI: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s letter in full

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby quits: Read his resignation letter in full

Failure to report sexual abuse should be a crime, former NCA director says

The failure to report sexual abuse should be a crime, the former UK National Crime Agency director said on Tuesday.

Paul Stanfield said a change in the law was needed after after a spate of cases in which sexual abuse within institutions is alleged to have been covered up.

“People in power cannot be permitted to turn a blind eye to abuse. When victims and survivors have the courage to come forward, that courage must be repaid with action to ensure justice is done,” he said.

Key dates in the John Smyth scandal

Here’s a list of the key dates in the John Smyth scandal which has led to Justin Welby’s resignation:

I was the first person to out serial abuser John Smyth – but I wish Justin Welby hadn't resigned

When the world was reeling from the appalling revelations about Jimmy Savile in 2012, almost as shocking as his abuse was that so many good people had known about it and said nothing.

Years earlier, I had been told that John Smyth, the glamorous, upright Christian barrister I’d known from a distance since I was a child, had committed acts of unimaginable brutality against teenage boys. Immediately, I contacted a clergyman who knew Smyth better than I, and who knew someone I feared might be a victim. He reassured me there was nothing to worry about: he would have known.

Should I have believed him? Absolutely not. Do I wish I’d done more? Absolutely I do.

Anne Atkins writes...

I outed serial abuser John Smyth – but I wish Justin Welby hadn't resigned

Recap: Our full report on Justin Welby's resignation

The Archbishop of Canterbury has resigned after a damning report exposed a “conspiracy of silence” around a barrister thought to have been the most prolific abuser associated with the Church of England.

Justin Welby had come under growing pressure to stand down over his “failures” to alert authorities about John Smyth QC’s “abhorrent” abuse of children and young men.

On Tuesday, Dr Welby said it was “very clear I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024”.

Tara Cobham, Alexander Butler, and Millie Cooke report the key details on Welby's resignation:

Justin Welby resigns over Church's child abuse 'conspiracy of silence'

Welby's name is forever tarnished by abuse scandal – but forcing him to quit now leaves Church in a mess

Eighteen months ago, Justin Welby was in his pomp, taking centre-stage at the Coronation to crown the King. It was the moment when church and state came together – and he was the first Archbishop of Canterbury to enact such a ceremony in 70 years, something his immediate five predecessors in the role as leader of the Church of England had never done.

That, you might think, was his place in history assured. But now he may well be remembered for something else: that thousands of people, including some of his own clergy, are demanding that he quits.

Catherine Pepinster believes calls for Welby's resignation have had political motives. Here's why:

Welby's name has been tarnished by abuse scandal – but should he quit?

Justin Welby's meteoric rise – and the abuse scandal that will become his legacy

“As I step down, I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse,” Justin Welby wrote in his resignation letter.

For his critics, it was too little, too late. Mounting pressure forced Welby’s decision to quit his prestigious role of Archbishop of Canterbury on Tuesday after a damning independent review found he “could and should” have reported decades-long abuse of men and young boys by a serial abuser associated with the Church of England.

But how did he reach the most senior position in the Church of England, and what will his legacy look like?

Zoe Beaty and Tara Cobham write:

Justin Welby's meteoric rise – and the abuse scandal that will become his legacy

Welby should dedicate 'rest of his life' to reforming CofE, says Smyth survivor

Mark Stibbe, a former vicar, author and a survivor of John Smyth’s abuse, has called on Justin Welby to dedicate the “rest of his life” to reforming the Church of England.

“I would first of all say that I take no personal delight or joy in him losing his job,” he told Channel 4 News. “I’m not that kind of person and none of the victims delight in that one simple fact that he’s effectively lost his job.

“But we would also what to challenge him to be a person that makes sure that he uses the rest of his life for the cause of this reformation of the church so it is a safe house for vulnerable people.”

More CofE figures must resign, says Smyth survivor

A survivor of John Smyth’s abuse says more Church of England figures should resign following the abuse to prevent Justin Welby being “scapegoated”.

Former vicar Mark Stibbe told Channel 4 News that the Church must “roll out the changes necessary” after its “chaotic mishandling” of Smyth’s case.

“Part of that must involve, I think, some resignations more than just Justin Welby’s, otherwise he’s taking the rap for everything and it could be argued that he’s being scapegoated,” he said

Mr Stibbe added that police should look at whether there are “senior clergy who have broken the law” as they “need to be called to account for that”.

He added: “But I think at a very sort of fundamental level, we’re asking for two things – we’re asking for resignations and we’re asking for reform.”

Mr Stibbe fears the Church of England must not let Welby take the rap for everything (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Church has an institutional abuse problem - Bishop of Stepney

The Bishop of Stepney, Joanne Grenfell, has said “we have to admit” there is a problem within the church regarding abuse and responses to abuse.

Ms Grenfell, who is the safegyarding lead within the Church of England, told Sky News’ Politics Hub: “I’m absolutely clear that we have to admit that there is a problem and there has been a problem with the church, with abuse and with responses to abuse.

“I think we know we’re not the only institution that’s struggling with that. But that’s not an excuse. That’s just a kind of comment on the times that we’re in, where at last it feels possible to talk about abuse and to address that at the level of society.

“This problem of abuse in the church is a whole church problem. And therefore, it has to be a whole church response. It’s about culture. It’s about leadership, it’s about theology.

“So, yes, abuse matters. But the whole context is what needs to change.”

Welby 'believed police were taking care of this', says Bishop of Stepney

Justin Welby ‘did believe the police were taking care of this’, Bishop of Stepney Joanne Grenfell said on Tuesday evening.

Speaking with Sky News’ Politics Hub, she also questioned why things weren’t taken up by police.

“He (the Archbishop of Canterbury) did believe the police were taking care of this and I think we have questions about why things haven’t been taken up in terms of police action,” she said.

“But I understand that he’s taken personal and institutional responsibility because he wanted to say deeply, how deeply sorry he is for the part that he has or hasn’t played in it and I respect that that’s what he’s done.”

'I am deeply sorry', says Bishop who knew of Smyth abuse

Stephen Conway, the current Bishop of Lincoln who was told about details of John Smyth’s abuse when he was the Bishop of Ely in 2013, has said he is “deeply sorry” for his role in not “rigorously pursuing” the John Smyth case after reporting it to Lambeth Palace.

In a statement, Mr Conway said he welcomes the Makin Review about the “failings of individuals and institutions”.

“As soon as I became involved, my priority was to provide support for those victims and survivors in connection with the Diocese of Ely,” he continued.

“As part of my submission to the review, I confirmed that during my tenure as the Bishop of Ely, I received a disclosure about John Smyth.

“Once it became clear that there was an international dimension which directly affected another province of the Anglican Communion, I made a detailed disclosure to Lambeth Palace and contacted the relevant diocese in South Africa to alert them to the issue.

“It was my understanding that this matter was reported to the police in Cambridgeshire and duly passed on to the police in Hampshire where the abuse had occurred.

“I am clear that I did all within my authority as a bishop of the Church of England, bearing in mind that I had no authority over an entirely independent province on another continent.

“I acknowledge fully that my fault was in not rigorously pursuing Lambeth about that province-to-province communication, and for this I am deeply sorry.”

John Smyth victim says Welby has done 'right thing'

One of John Smyth’s victims has said Archbishop Justin Welby has “done the right thing” by resigning.

Former vicar and author Mark Stibbe told Channel 4 News: “I think that he’s done the right thing and that’s what we as survivors, as victims of John Smyth, have been asking for right from the very beginning when you broke the story in 2017.

“We asked for the Archbishop of Canterbury, who we knew knew about the abuses in 2013, and the Bishop of Ely and other senior figures in the Church of England to do the right thing, and Justin Welby has done the right thing.

“He has admitted that at a personal and at an institutional level we have been failed and other people can see that.

“Everyone can see that, including the Prime Minister who said today that as victims we have been very badly failed.

“So I applaud Justin Welby for resigning but what I think the survivor group would like is more resignations because that means more accountability, people taking responsibility for having been silent when they should have spoken.”

Nigel Farage celebrates Welby's resignation

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has responded to the Archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation, after previously calling for him to resign.

“Archbishop Welby has gone, thank the Lord,” he wrote on X. “Perhaps the Anglican Church will now appoint a leader that believes in Christian values?”

Archbishop Welby has gone, thank the Lord.



Perhaps the Anglican Church will now appoint a leader that believes in Christian values? — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 12, 2024

Why has the Archbishop of Canterbury had to resign?

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has resigned over allegations – some of which he has accepted – that he failed to act against a prolific and sadistic paedophile, John Smyth, who had been associated with the Church of England for decades. A number of Welby’s more senior colleagues had openly called for him to stand down, while others remained silent, and the general unease had become deafening.

A petition to remove him from his post – though strictly, he probably had absolute security of tenure – attracted more than 10,000 signatures. For an Anglican primate to quit in such circumstances is unprecedented – but also, it seems, inevitable...

Sean O'Grady writes:

Why has the Archbishop of Canterbury had to resign?

Who will be the next Archbishop of Canterbury after Justin Welby resigned?

Justin Welby’s resignation as the Archbishop of Canterbury over his handling of historic abuse allegations leaves a vacancy at the top of the Church of England’s leadership.

He had been facing growing pressure to stand down over his “failures” to alert authorities about John Smyth QC’s “abhorrent” abuse of children and young men.

Now the Crown Nominations Commission must select a successor, which will be taken to the prime minister, Keir Starmer, who will then submit it to the King.

Who are senior figures who could become the next Archbishop of Canterbury? Angus Thompson reports:

Who will be the next Archbishop of Canterbury after Justin Welby resigned?

This is a heavy blow for the Church of England - Ed Davey

Leader of the Liberal Democrats and practising Anglican Sir Ed Davey has weighed in on Justin Welby’s resignation.

Speaking to the hosts of The News Agents podcast, Mr Davey said it was “right” for Mr Welby to stand down, and that he hopes the Church of England (CofE) can “look at itself and take whatever measures it needs to to learn the lessons”

He added: “But as you say, Emily [Maitlis], it’s staggering that in 2024 we’re having to say ‘learn the lessons’ about hiding a scandal.

“I think we are all shocked, beyond being shocked. There have been scandals, you’ve reported on them and we’ve debated them, discussed them, but this really takes your breath away, quite how [John Smyth} was allowed to continue his vile abuse.

“We’ve also talked about public trust being rebuilt in our institutions and in politics, it’s clearly going to have to be rebuilt in the Church of England. It’s a heavy blow.”

Asked how it makes him feel about the CofE’s leadership, Mr Davey said: “Well it’s deeply worrying. The first thing I thought last night when I read the reports was that I need to speak with my minister about it, I’m sure he will be as shocked as I am and I was going to take his view of what he thought the Synod and others should be doing about it.”

Sir Ed Davey is a practising Anglican (PA Wire)

Alastair Campbell: Welby is a 'good man with a good heart'

Alastair Campbell, co-host of The Rest Is Politics podcast, says he still believes Justin Welby is a “good man with a good heart”.

Mr Campbell, who knows Mr Welby personally, added that he has “strong values and a commitment to public service” in a post on X.

“He was assured the police and other authorities were properly on the case,” he continued.

“Yes, as he admits, he could have been more curious and checked in with exactly what was being done. He has apologised and I think many reasonable people will accept that. However he has chosen what all too few public figures do these days which is accept institutional responsibility.”

Rory Stewart, Mr Campbell’s podcast co-host, also took to X to support Welby. He said: “Very sorry to hear of the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury - I have worked with him for a long time and have always been struck by his humility, openness, care and sense of public service.”

In October, Mr Welby appeared on the Leading podcast hosted by Mr Campbell and Mr Stewart.

Nothing I have seen or heard about the Smyth case has changed my view that @JustinWelby is a good man with a good heart, strong values and a commitment to public service. He was assured the police and other authorities were properly on the case. Yes, as he admits, he could have… — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 12, 2024

Survivors of John Smyth's abuse 'hugely emotional' after Welby resignation

The survivors of John Smyth’s abuse have had a “hugely emotional day” after Justin Welby announced his resignation, according to biographer Andrew Graystone.

Mr Graystone, who wrote about Smyth’s life, abuses and the Church of England’s handling of matters, said he has spoken with some victims after Welby’s announcement.

They told him that Welby “had to go because of his failures” but that it “doesn’t begin to make things right”.

On his own views, Mr Graystone said: “I think people resigning still isn’t going to make the change. It’s the culture of privilege and secrecy and cover-up and putting the church above people that has to change. I don’t see how that’s going to happen.”

The church needs a “wholesale change of culture at the top” and “needs to reject the culture of cover-up and bullying and secrecy”, he added.

“It needs to hand its safeguarding operations over to a wholly independent body that will have the power to receive disclosures of abuse, mandate disciplinary action and allocate redress to victims.

“If that doesn’t happen, then the loss of one archbishop and the appointment of another will not make the church in any way safer.”

Starmer says he respects Welby's decision

Sir Keir Starmer “respects the decision” of the Archbishop of Canterbury to step down, Downing Street has said.

“The Prime Minister respects the decision that’s been taken,” a Number 10 spokeswoman said.

Asked whether the Prime Minister had tried to get Justin Welby to reconsider his position after Sir Keir made clear that victims of John Smyth had been let down, she said: “No. We’re clear it’s a matter for the Church of England and the archbishop.

“I’d point you to the archbishop’s own statement. He refers to taking personal and institutional responsibility. As I say, the Prime Minister respects that decision and his thoughts, first and foremost, remain with all the victims.”

Key dates in the John Smyth scandal

Failure to report sexual abuse should be a crime, former NCA director says

The failure to report sexual abuse should be a crime, the former UK National Crime Agency director has said.

Paul Stanfield said a change in the law was needed after after a spate of cases in which sexual abuse within institutions is alleged to have been covered up.

“People in power cannot be permitted to turn a blind eye to abuse. When victims and survivors have the courage to come forward, that courage must be repaid with action to ensure justice is done,” he said.

Last week Welby insisted he would not resign

Following Thursday’s publication of the Makin review into John Smyth - which was critical of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s handling of the case - Justin Welby said he had given resignation “a lot of thought for actually quite a long time”.

Speaking to Channel 4 last week, Mr Welby added: “I have given it [resigning] a lot of thought and have taken advice as recently as this morning from senior colleagues, and, no, I am not going to resign.”

Now, he says “it is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024”.

King exchanged private words with Welby via 'intermediaries'

King Charles - the supreme governor of the Church of England - exchanged private words with Justin Welby through intermediaries this morning.

These words approved the resignation process which was followed by their aides. Public words from the King will be reserved for the point of formal departure.

King Charles and Justin Welby in November 2023 (PA)

Reverend 'deeply saddened'

A reverend behind the petition calling on the Archbishop of Canterbury to resign, Revd Dr Ian Paul, Associate Minister at St Nic’s Church, Nottingham said he was “deeply saddened” by the situation.

He said: “I’m not thrilled at all, I’m deeply saddened, I’m saddened that this episode has come up, I’m grieved for the victims, the survivors and that they’ve had to go through this again.

“I think it’s very sad that this whole episode has happened, I think it’s sad that the Makin Report had to happen, and I think it’s sad that it’s taken so long for meaningful action to take place.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby quits: Read his resignation letter in full

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby quits: Read his resignation letter in full

Labour piles pressure on Justin Welby as he faces calls to resign over sexual abuse scandal

Labour piles pressure on Justin Welby as he faces calls to resign over sex abuse row

Archbishop of York welcomes resignation

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, said Justin Welby’s resignation was “the right and honourable thing to do”.

He said: “As Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin has decided to take his share of responsibility for the failures identified by the Makin review. I believe this is the right and honourable thing to do.

“Whilst this is a difficult day for Justin, I pray there will be an opportunity to reflect on and appreciate the many positive aspects of his ministry and his huge commitment to the Church of England, the Anglican Communion and above all the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Statement in full

“Having sought the gracious permission of His Majesty The King, I have decided to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The Makin Review has exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuses of John Smyth.

“When I was informed in 2013 and told that police had been notified, I believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow.

“It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024.

“It is my duty to honour my constitutional and church responsibilities, so exact timings will be decided once a review of necessary obligations has been completed, including those in England and in the Anglican Communion.

“I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church. As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse.

“The last few days have renewed my long-felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England. For nearly 12 years I have struggled to introduce improvements. It is for others to judge what has been done.

“In the meantime, I will follow through on my commitment to meet victims. I will delegate all my other current responsibilities for safeguarding until the necessary risk assessment process is complete.

“I ask everyone to keep my wife Caroline and my children in their prayers. They have been my most important support throughout my ministry, and I am eternally grateful for their sacrifice.

“Caroline led the spouses’ programme during the Lambeth Conference and has travelled tirelessly in areas of conflict supporting the most vulnerable, the women, and those who care for them locally.

“I believe that stepping aside is in the best interests of the Church of England, which I dearly love and which I have been honoured to serve. I pray that this decision points us back towards the love that Jesus Christ has for every one of us.

“For above all else, my deepest commitment is to the person of Jesus Christ, my saviour and my God; the bearer of the sins and burdens of the world, and the hope of every person.”

Church of England sex abuse victim urges Welby to quit day before resignation

A Church of England sex abuse victim has urged the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign.

Pressure is growing on the Archbishop over his failure to act more rigorously over the serial abuser John Smyth.

Mark Stibbe, a victim of Smyth, thought to be the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church, told Channel 4 News on Monday 11 November: “He didn’t do the right thing. He should have made sure the abuse was properly reported to the authorities.”

Mr Stibbe called for Mr Welby to do the “right thing now” and resign.

Justin Welby resigns from Church of England

The Archbishop of Canterbury has resigned over a damning report into a barrister thought to have been the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church of England.

Justin Welby had been facing growing pressure to stand down over his “failures” to alert authorities about John Smyth QC’s “abhorrent” abuse of children and young men.

Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men to traumatic physical, sexual and psychological abuse over five decades in the UK and Africa.

The Makin review into Smyth’s abuse, published last week, concluded that he might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported it to police a decade ago.

Mr Welby has said it was “very clear I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024.”

He said: “The last few days have renewed my long felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England.

“I believe that stepping aside is in the best interests of the Church of England, which I dearly love and which I have been honoured to serve.”

Mr Welby said it was ‘very clear I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024.’ (Archbishop of Canterbury/PA Wire)

Wes Streeting says Church of England has 'deep and fundamental issues' over Welby

