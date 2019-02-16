Justine Skye Reportedly Granted Restraining Order Against Sheck Wes

Justine Skye accused Sheck Wes of stalking her this past week. She claimed that his crew attacked her friends and that the "Mo Bamba" rapper had put "hands" on her. He later denied the allegations, prompting her to post footage of him on Twitter making his way into her house without her consent. The Blast reports that afterward, Skye filed for and was granted a restraining order against the rapper.

In the restraining order request, Skye claimed he "orchestrated a plan to stalk me and viciously beat my boyfriend and our friends in front of me in public." She alleged that ten other men besides Sheck were complicit in the attack. The restraining order rules that Sheck stay at least 100 yards away from her until their court hearing next month.

Skye says in the request that she does "not feel safe" and believes her "life is in danger." It also includes a reference to an incident on July 26, 2018, where she claims Sheck "threatened to punch me in the face, headbutted me, told me he was going to 'hurt me.'"

After Skye's allegations, the rapper responded by claiming he never hit her and was simply trying to get back his belongings in the video she posted. "Just clarifying this is a video of me hopping a fence to get my stuff back from a girl who refused to give me my stuff," he added. "One again for the record I never hit or beat up any woman."

Sheck Wes was dropped as a spokesperson for Major League Soccer following the abuse allegations.

