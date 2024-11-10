Juvenile Bald Eagle Glides Through Snow Shower in Western Colorado

A juvenile bald eagle soared through snow showers in western Colorado on Saturday, November 9, to “hunt for breakfast,” according to Barry Stevenson, who captured the striking footage.

The video shows the young eagle gliding through snowy trees in Colorado’s Fryingpan Valley, an area typically known for its trout fishing, according to local officials.

“The young raptor has started to acquire the signature white head and black body that marks an adult bald eagle, between the ages of 4 and 5,” Stevenson told Storyful. Credit: Barry Stevenson via Storyful