Juvenile driver dies in head-on collision on Idaho 44. Two other youths hospitalized

A juvenile driver died in a crash Thursday evening in Canyon County, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred at 8:40 p.m. on Idaho 44 at mile marker 8.9, west of Star.

A 30-year-old man from Middleton was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Idaho 44 when he crossed into the eastbound lanes to pass a semi-truck, according to ISP. The juvenile, who was driving a 2011 Ford Focus with two juvenile passengers, was headed eastbound on Idaho 44 when their vehicle was struck head-on by the driver of the Silverado.

No ages were provided for the juveniles.

The driver of the Focus died at the scene, while the two passengers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Silverado was not wearing a seat belt and was also transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.