Jxn Water No E. Coli
Boil water notice lifted for JXN Water
The “large” creature was found in leaf litter in Papua New Guinea, researchers said.
The Burmese python's impact in Florida is well documented but more invasive species, including a monkey called the crab-eating macaque, pose threats.
Yampil has arrived at the Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian after Ukrainian soldiers found him in an abandoned zoo following the Russian invasion.
A major winter storm takes aim at Ontario this weekend, with dangerous blizzard-like conditions threatening travel late Friday
The extreme cold in Western Canada has delayed air travel, set off traffic chaos in some regions and endangered lives with no relief coming until after the weekend. Environment Canada said temperatures in Edmonton dropped to -37 C Friday morning and may hit -40 C overnight for the first time within city limits since January 1972. "To put it into context, what is considered a normal temperature for the middle of January in the Edmonton area is highs of -8 and lows of -16," said Environment Canada
A polar vortex has descended over the Prairies, with some areas expected to see their lowest temperatures in decades. Heather Yourex-West looks at how people in Alberta and Manitoba are trying to stay warm, and the dangers for homeless people.
Fewer than 72 hours after the midweek snowstorm that hit the Ottawa-Gatineau area comes another late-week storm after sunset Friday.Environment Canada has winter storm warnings for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville.All forecast double-digit snowfall totals and strong winds. None mention the rain and ice that made up the back half of the earlier storm.Most say the snow should end Saturday morning.The highest snowfall forecast is west of Ottawa.A ra
A new analysis found a declining trend in snowpack across 82 out of 169 major Northern Hemisphere river basins, including the Colorado River in the U.S., which winds its way along the state of Utah.
REVELSTOKE, B.C. — Extreme cold and bitter winds are pushing in from the Arctic through Yukon, the Northwest Territories, B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, bringing wind chill that feels as low as -55 in some regions. The warnings of "the first arctic intrusion of the year" from Environment Canada cover parts of the territories and Saskatchewan, much of central and northern British Columbia and all of Alberta. The forecaster says the arctic air mass has settled over Yukon and the Northwest Territo
Heavy snow and gusty conditions as you head into your Friday evening commute. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Plan for some difficult travel across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with more snow, ice and strong winds on tap
Most of B.C. is experiencing extreme cold Friday morning as Arctic air blows across the province.Temperatures have dropped as low as –45 C in some areas and it dipped to –12 C in Vancouver, where the wind is making it feel like –23 C early Friday morning.In Victoria it is –10 C, with wind chill making it feel like –20 C. Extreme cold spots included:–40 C in Dawson Creek –38 C in Prince George and Fort Nelson–37 C in Yoho National Park–36 C in MackenzieEnvironment Canada has issued nearly two doz
Anna's hummingbirds may need a little extra help to get through cold snaps in B.C.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Indonesia's president visited Hanoi on Friday for talks with his Vietnamese counterpart on maritime security in the disputed South China Sea, bilateral cooperation and environmental issues. The meeting was aimed at bolstering security and economic ties between Hanoi and Jakarta amid China’s growing influence in the region. After meeting Indonesia's Joko Widodo, Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong issued a statement stressing the need for stability in the South China Sea. The
VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — With predictable seasonality, tons of garbage floats down a river at least twice a year and ends up near the eastern Bosnian town of Visegrad behind a barrier installed by a local hydroelectric plant. An environmental activist watched as workers removed trash from the river. “New year, new problems or rather old problems with new garbage floating our way,” Dejan Furtula of the environmental group Eko Centar Visegrad said Wednesday. Garbage from unauthorized wa
From bleached corals to deadly heatwaves.
VANCOUVER — Ski resorts are closed because of extreme cold, teachers are impressing students by instantly freezing boiling water, and it's even too cold for a zoo penguin walk. Extreme cold has moved over Western Canada from the Arctic, bringing wind chill values approaching -50 to some areas, surprising even residents who know how to deal with cold winters. Ben DeKleine, owner of Magel's Cafe in Prince George, B.C., said freezing temperatures there have put his truck, which is usually ready for
A pair of pangolins, one adult and one younger, were spotted crossing the road in Singapore. Here's what was unique about it.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan on Thursday, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes and offices and frightening people in remote villages, Pakistani officials and the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. It was the third major earthquake to strike Afghanistan in three months. It was located 45 kil
Environment Canada has issued a warning for coastal flooding due to significant waves along Metro Vancouver shorelines. The federal forecaster is expecting high water levels and large waves early Thursday morning near Stanley Park and Kitsilano in Vancouver, the University of British Columbia, Richmond and Delta. Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, says several factors, including storm surge and king tides, have led to the warning. "A northwesterly [win