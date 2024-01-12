Jxn Water No E. Coli

CBC

Most of B.C. is experiencing extreme cold Friday morning as Arctic air blows across the province.Temperatures have dropped as low as –45 C in some areas and it dipped to –12 C in Vancouver, where the wind is making it feel like –23 C early Friday morning.In Victoria it is –10 C, with wind chill making it feel like –20 C. Extreme cold spots included:–40 C in Dawson Creek –38 C in Prince George and Fort Nelson–37 C in Yoho National Park–36 C in MackenzieEnvironment Canada has issued nearly two doz