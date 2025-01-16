K-9 Officer Rocky Shot After Locating Suspected Cop Killer in Houston Dumpster

The suspect, Robert Lee Davis, was subsequently killed by police

Ben Brachfeld
·2 min read
U.S. Marshal's Office Rocky

U.S. Marshal's Office

Rocky

A K-9 officer was hit by gunfire and wounded this week after he used his sense of smell to locate the suspected killer of a sheriff's deputy in Houston, Texas, authorities say.

Rocky, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service, sustained multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 15 after alerting officers to the location of Robert Lee Davis, who was suspected of killing Brazoria County Sheriff's Deputy Jesus Vargas earlier in the day.

Davis was hiding in a dumpster near the site of the shooting, an alley outside a strip mall on Stella Link Road in Houston, law enforcement said at a press conference Wednesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., Rocky alerted law enforcement sweeping the area to the dumpster, said Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz. When officers opened it up, Rocky jumped inside and found Davis hiding under "tons" of trash, said Diaz.

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheriff Jesus Vargas

Brazoria County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Sheriff Jesus Vargas

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The suspect immediately started shooting, striking Rocky twice before officers could return fire, said Diaz. Davis was hit multiple times and succumbed to his injuries in the dumpster.

U.S. Marshal's Office Rocky

U.S. Marshal's Office

Rocky

Rocky, meanwhile, was carried by multiple officers to a waiting helicopter in the parking lot and was transported to a local veterinarian's office where he was listed in stable condition, Houston Public Media reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The amazing aspect here, and people have to understand, the K-9 saved lives," said T. Michael O'Connor, the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas. "This guy had no intentions whatsoever to be taken alive."

Earlier in the day, Vargas had been serving Davis with an arrest warrant on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when the suspect opened fire on officers, striking Vargas, the Houston Chronicle reported. The deputy was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Davis was also wanted on aggravated sexual assault charges, stemming from the alleged rape of a family member at gunpoint in April of last year, the Chronicle reported.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Read the original article on People

Latest Stories

  • Teen charged with 1st-degree murder after dead newborn found in Alliston, Ont.

    A 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after a newborn baby was found dead in an Alliston, Ont., home, Ontario Provincial Police said. Police discovered the baby in a residence on Nov. 21, 2024 around 1:30 p.m., OPP said in a news release Wednesday. The teenager, from New Tecumseth, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. The accused has also been charged with indignity to a dead body. At this time, police have not released any information about the relationship between the teen

  • Trial stayed against 98-year-old nun accused of historic sex crimes at residential and day schools

    WARNING: This story contains details of abuse of children at residential schoolsThe trial of an Ottawa nun accused of sex crimes at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 1970s will not proceed after a stay of proceedings was granted due to evidence issues.Francoise Seguin, 98, is the third nun and eighth worker overall to face criminal charges in relation to abuse at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany, Ont.Seguin, of the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa, appe

  • College students charged in TikTok-inspired 'catch a predator' plot appear in court

    WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Five Massachusetts college students appeared in court Thursday, accused of plotting to lure a man to their campus through a dating app and then seizing him as part of a “Catch a Predator” trend on TikTok.

  • Son and Girlfriend Found Dead in Home Had Been Living with His Parents' Slain Bodies for Months

    William Vosler and his wife Eileen Vosler were found dead inside a freezer along with notes stating when they'd died

  • Newlywed Wife Is Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Husband After Traveling Overseas to Meet up with Him: Authorities

    Marvil Facturan-Kocjančič, a native of the Philippines, was killed seven days after arriving in Slovenia

  • Ex-Woodstock, Ont., mayor found guilty of sexual assault, judge calls him an 'obvious liar'

    WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.Former Woodstock, Ont., mayor Trevor Birtch has been found guilty of two more counts of sexual assault.In a scathing verdict released Wednesday, Superior Court Justice Spencer Nicholson said Birtch "lied frequently and extravagantly, and insulted the court's intelligence" during his testimony. "I do not believe the evidence of Mr. Birtch. I found him com

  • Giuliani so far a no-show at court battle over defamation payout

    Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who served as Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has not yet arrived at court for a trial on Thursday in his bid to block two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of helping steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden from seizing his Palm Beach, Florida condominium. It was not immediately clear why Giuliani, 80, had not arrived at court three hours after the scheduled 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) start time of the non-jury civil trial before U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman. Lawyers for Giuliani and the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Diddy 'freak off' videos prove his 'innocence,' defense claims

    Defense attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs claimed in a new court filing on Tuesday that videos depicting sexual activity between the rapper, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and male prostitutes "confirm Mr. Combs's innocence" because they show sexual activity among "consenting adults." There are nine videos of what prosecutors have alleged Combs called "freak offs" -- described by prosecutors as "elaborate and produced sex performances" -- that are currently available for defense attorneys to view. "Contrary to what the government has led this Court and the public to believe, the so-called 'Freak Offs' were private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship," defense attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos said.

  • London police ID 18-year-old from Brampton as suspect in Victoria Hospital shooting

    An 18-year-old man from Brampton who was recently charged in a home invasion and a bank robbery in the GTA has been identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened outside southwestern Ontario's largest emergency department in December, London police say.London police have laid charges against Doneil Josiah Levy-Porter, but said Wednesday night the suspect is currently in police custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.The brazen shooting happened outside London Health Science Ce

  • Man Who Killed Girlfriend and Stuffed Body in Suitcase Kept Sticky Notes About Her Past in His House: Police

    Jason Chen is on trial for the alleged 2022 murder of his girlfriend Jasmine Pace

  • American accused of assaulting a Pennsylvania student is being extradited from France to the US

    PARIS (AP) — French Appeal Court prosecutors said an American man accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said “So I raped you" was being extradited Thursday to the United States.

  • Trial starts for West Virginia couple accused of subjecting their 5 children to forced labor

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A witness broke down in tears as she described children carrying heavy objects on hilly terrain at the home of a West Virginia couple who were later arrested after two of their five adopted children were found locked in an outbuilding.

  • Organized crime money launderer loses bid to have charges dropped over delay

    A Calgary man who admitted to laundering money for organized crime will not see his charges stayed despite the case taking more than 30 months to make its way through the courts. Talal Fouani, 48, was charged in June 2022 and pleaded guilty nine months later, in March 2023. Fouani has yet to be sentenced. Defence lawyer Greg Dunn filed a Jordan application arguing his client's charges should be stayed due to unreasonable delay in the case.The Supreme Court says cases in provincial courts should

  • Pa. Family, Including Teen Sons, Killed in Massacre: 'Four Tragedies All at Once'

    Police believe one of the sons, Clifford Hunt Jr., murdered his parents and brother.

  • Man videotaped harassing elephant is relentlessly flogged online

    An unidentified man is seen in a video from India harassing an elephant while onlookers screamed and hollered in apparent disapproval. Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Service posted the video on X where commenters were relentless in their harsh criticism, calling for…

  • Father Accused of Stabbing Daughter, 14, to Death During Kitchen 'Play Fight': Reports

    Simon Vickers, 50, claimed he was just "messing around" with his daughter Scarlett, a court reportedly heard on Tuesday, Jan. 14

  • Son of a man who was beaten and died in a New York prison sues guards, officials

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The son of an inmate who died after a prolonged beating by New York prison guards said in a federal lawsuit Wednesday that his father’s attackers “systematically and casually beat him to death” in a correctional system that tolerates violence.

  • People Are Sharing The Everyday Things About "American Culture" That Europeans Could Simply Never Understand

    "In most of Europe, the minimum vacation time people take is 25 days..."

  • Boissevain teacher sentenced to 6 months for sexual exploitation of former student

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A former southwestern Manitoba teacher will spend time behind bars for the sexual exploitation of a teenage student, which a judge called "an abuse of a position of trust."Troy Innes pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in 2022 in the historic sex crime, which happened over a year in 2010. He was sentenced Tuesday in a Killarney provincial circuit court to six months in jail and 18 months probation, following sentencing submissions last October.In

  • Fine in death of Regina man at N.B. wind farm a 'slap in the face,' sister says

    The sister of a Regina man killed at the construction site of a wind farm in southern New Brunswick is shocked by the "slap on the wrist" penalty imposed against one of the companies involved.Matthew Jeremy Brawn, 46, a pilot truck driver for Richards Transport Ltd. in Regina, was unloading a wind turbine tower at the Neweg Energy Project in Springdale on July 18 when he was "fatally crushed," according to a WorkSafeNB investigative report obtained by CBC News.He was run over trying to stop a ru