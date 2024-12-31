Kilauea eruption intensifies as lava fountains reach 130 feet

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano showed a surge in activity as lava fountains reached heights of up to 130 feet.

United States Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists stationed on the crater rim have been monitoring the increasing activity.

The volcano has been erupting since Monday, 27 December 2024. According to the US Geological Survey, it is Kilauea’s third eruption of 2024 and its eighth since 2020.

Activity is expected to continue over the coming days and weeks.

Visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park are advised to check the air quality before and during any trips.