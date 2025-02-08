K-Pop festival plans pass first hurdle despite safety concerns

A controversial plan to host a two-day K-Pop festival for 15,000 people in a North London park this summer has been approved at the first stage despite major reservations.

Festival goers, expected to be overwhelmingly young women and girls, would have to walk nearly a mile and a half between the event site and the station, prompting concerns about their safety after dark.

There has been growing opposition to the plan since Magic Sound Ltd first applied to hold the MIK (Made In Korea) Festival in Northwick Park on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8.

Earlier this week (February 4), Brent Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee approved the initial plans, however they still need to get the green light from the Brent Safety Advisory Group (BSAG) before the event can go ahead.

Although the festival itself would only last two days, organisers expect the whole process, from set-up to take-down, to last 17 days – however, they are hoping to reduce this to 14. The event has faced mounting opposition from local councillors and residents, who have raised concerns including the impact on local sports matches, the damage it may cause to the park, and the safety of attendees.

Due to potential safety concerns at nearby stations Northwick Park and South Kenton, it was confirmed that Harrow-on-the-Hill station would be used as the primary transport hub for festival goers. This would mean a 1.5-mile journey to the festival entrance, across two busy roads and through a pedestrian tunnel.

The promoters themselves have said they expect the audience to be around three-quarters female and aged between 10 and 25, sparking fears about their safety walking to and from the site. Further concerns were raised about the potential noise impact on local residents and patients at the nearby Northwick Park Hospital and crowd management issues, as well as its effect on the park ground and leaving sports pitches out of action during the 17-day period – which may be even longer if they are damaged due to their propensity to flood when it rains.

A noise impact assessment, security and management plan, and an ingress and egress strategy are still to be carried out or developed but will take place at a future date, according to the applicant. Addressing the sub-committee, a barrister representing three local residents – who live roughly 50 yards from the festival site – and the Sudbury Court Residents Association described the organisers’ position as ‘totally unclear and a recipe for chaos’.

Councillors Narinder Bajwa and Daniel Kennelly had previously lodged opposition to the plan, citing its potential impact on public transport, noise, and litter. Cllr Bajwa said cans and rubbish ‘will be all over our streets’ and festival goers travelling by car will ‘worsen the [parking] situation’ in the area.

Whilst there is strong opposition to the plan, there is some support from local residents who feel it is a ‘great opportunity’ for the area and ‘will boost the local economy’, as well as suggesting increased activity in the park will ‘deter unsavoury and criminal activities’.

Responding to the issues raised by residents, Magic Sound Ltd said it is ‘committed to listening to residents’ and will work with them to ‘reduce the impact insofar as possible’. They also acknowledged that using the park for an event such as this is controversial but claim it will benefit the council financially and those residents wanting to attend.

Following a deliberation period, the plan was ultimately approved at the first stage. In its concluding statement, the sub-committee noted that it had listened carefully to the representations made but highlighted that its role is to determine the event’s impact on the licensing objectives – namely preventing crime and disorder, preventing public nuisance, protecting children from harm, and ensuring public safety.

It added: “The sub-committee has taken full account of the fact that the applicant has agreed to adhere to all the conditions set by […] the responsible authorities. In the circumstances therefore the sub-committee has decided that it is indeed appropriate to grant the licence, in short, subject to the conditions agreed and any additional conditions given by BSAG.”