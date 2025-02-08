K-Pop festival plans pass first hurdle despite safety concerns

Grant Williams
·4 min read
Northwick Park (Google Maps)
Northwick Park (Google Maps)

A controversial plan to host a two-day K-Pop festival for 15,000 people in a North London park this summer has been approved at the first stage despite major reservations.

Festival goers, expected to be overwhelmingly young women and girls, would have to walk nearly a mile and a half between the event site and the station, prompting concerns about their safety after dark.

There has been growing opposition to the plan since Magic Sound Ltd first applied to hold the MIK (Made In Korea) Festival in Northwick Park on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8.

Earlier this week (February 4), Brent Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee approved the initial plans, however they still need to get the green light from the Brent Safety Advisory Group (BSAG) before the event can go ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the festival itself would only last two days, organisers expect the whole process, from set-up to take-down, to last 17 days – however, they are hoping to reduce this to 14. The event has faced mounting opposition from local councillors and residents, who have raised concerns including the impact on local sports matches, the damage it may cause to the park, and the safety of attendees.

Due to potential safety concerns at nearby stations Northwick Park and South Kenton, it was confirmed that Harrow-on-the-Hill station would be used as the primary transport hub for festival goers. This would mean a 1.5-mile journey to the festival entrance, across two busy roads and through a pedestrian tunnel.

The promoters themselves have said they expect the audience to be around three-quarters female and aged between 10 and 25, sparking fears about their safety walking to and from the site. Further concerns were raised about the potential noise impact on local residents and patients at the nearby Northwick Park Hospital and crowd management issues, as well as its effect on the park ground and leaving sports pitches out of action during the 17-day period – which may be even longer if they are damaged due to their propensity to flood when it rains.

A noise impact assessment, security and management plan, and an ingress and egress strategy are still to be carried out or developed but will take place at a future date, according to the applicant. Addressing the sub-committee, a barrister representing three local residents – who live roughly 50 yards from the festival site – and the Sudbury Court Residents Association described the organisers’ position as ‘totally unclear and a recipe for chaos’.

Councillors Narinder Bajwa and Daniel Kennelly had previously lodged opposition to the plan, citing its potential impact on public transport, noise, and litter. Cllr Bajwa said cans and rubbish ‘will be all over our streets’ and festival goers travelling by car will ‘worsen the [parking] situation’ in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whilst there is strong opposition to the plan, there is some support from local residents who feel it is a ‘great opportunity’ for the area and ‘will boost the local economy’, as well as suggesting increased activity in the park will ‘deter unsavoury and criminal activities’.

Responding to the issues raised by residents, Magic Sound Ltd said it is ‘committed to listening to residents’ and will work with them to ‘reduce the impact insofar as possible’. They also acknowledged that using the park for an event such as this is controversial but claim it will benefit the council financially and those residents wanting to attend.

Following a deliberation period, the plan was ultimately approved at the first stage. In its concluding statement, the sub-committee noted that it had listened carefully to the representations made but highlighted that its role is to determine the event’s impact on the licensing objectives – namely preventing crime and disorder, preventing public nuisance, protecting children from harm, and ensuring public safety.

It added: “The sub-committee has taken full account of the fact that the applicant has agreed to adhere to all the conditions set by […] the responsible authorities. In the circumstances therefore the sub-committee has decided that it is indeed appropriate to grant the licence, in short, subject to the conditions agreed and any additional conditions given by BSAG.”

Latest Stories

  • National Prayer Event Devolves Into Ungodly Partisan Brawl

    Thursday’s bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast, where President Donald Trump affirmed he now “much more strongly” believes in God, went off the rails once lawmakers closed their Bibles and opened their social media accounts. Republicans are hammering Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California’s North Coast, over his accusation that Speaker Mike Johnson eroded the separation of church and state by moving the mostly Christian gathering to the Capitol. “Speaker Johnson’s National Prayer Breakf

  • Debris Matching Missing Plane with 10 Onboard Is Found in Alaska with 3 Bodies, Coast Guard Says

    Authorities said the Bering Air Caravan flight carrying 10 was reported overdue at around 4 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 6 while heading from Unalakleet to Nome

  • Louisiana woman arrested after Super Bowl reporter found dead in New Orleans area hotel

    An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a sports reporter who died while in New Orleans to cover Super Bowl 59.

  • Boston Attorney Found Slain on His Houseboat, with His Dog Dead in the Water, as Woman Is Charged

    Joseph Donohue, 65, was found fatally stabbed over the weekend

  • Chilling Twist in Death of 27-Year-Old Super Bowl Reporter Adan Manzano

    A chilling twist emerged Friday in the death of Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old TV reporter who traveled to cover the Super Bowl but mysteriously died in a hotel room. A “career criminal” with a history of drugging men was spotted entering and leaving Manzano’s room the morning of his death, police in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner said. They added she then used his credit card at “several” spots in town. Danette Colbert, 48, was arrested Thursday night, but only faces property crime charges “at t

  • Woman arrested in connection to death of Kansas City reporter covering Super Bowl in New Orleans

    ‘Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work,’ Telemundo Kansas City said in a statement

  • Kanye West Begs Trump to Free Diddy From Jail in All-Caps Meltdown

    Kanye West begged President Donald Trump to free Sean “Diddy” Combs from jail during an overnight social media rant. In a tweet tagging Trump, West wrote: “PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.” In another, he added: “ALL THESE CELEBRITY N---AS AND B---HES IS P---Y Y’ALL WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S--T.” Combs—who previously went by “Puff Daddy”—was arrested in September on suspicion of sex trafficking and racketeering for allegedly forcing women to participate in days-long sex parties he dubbed

  • Parents of 16-year-old murdered on TTC are 'shattered,' court hears

    At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday for their son's killer, statements from the parents of Gabriel Magalhaes painted a brutal picture of their lives in the nearly two years since the 16-year-old was stabbed to death on a TTC subway platform.Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, 22, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder after stabbing Magalhaes in the chest while the teenager was waiting for a subway train at Keele Station in March 2023. According to an agreed statement of facts, the stabbing was u

  • Whitehorse man tells court he and his daughter have 'nowhere to go' if evicted under SCAN Act

    A Whitehorse man testified in Yukon Supreme Court on Wednesday that he would fall on hard times if he were to be evicted from his home because of alleged "drug activity.""We don't have nowhere to go," said Henry Johnson, a First Nations man who lives with one of his daughters who suffers from seizures."I want to see a change for the better, for everybody that's involved." The territory has been trying under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods ("SCAN") Act to temporarily evict people from a

  • Yellowknife woman sentenced to 7 months for prostituting a minor

    WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.An N.W.T. Supreme Court judge sentenced a Yellowknife woman to seven months in jail for prostituting a minor.Alicia Moran, now 32, earlier pleaded guilty to arranging for a 15-year-old girl to have sex with a man in Yellowknife in exchange for money.Justice Andrew Mahar delivered his sentencing Thursday afternoon. He said the offence was serious.Last Aug

  • Evelyn Boswell's Mom Accused of Killing Girl, Hiding Body — and Then Lying as Remains Rotted in Playhouse

    Evelyn was 15 months old when she was last seen. Her remains were found several months later in a trash can

  • Trump Compares D.C. Plane Crash Tragedy To Golf Driving Range

    The president compared the odds of a helicopter and plane colliding to golf balls striking one another on a golf driving range during the National Prayer Breakfast.

  • After prayer breakfast, Trump creates task force to root out 'anti-Christian bias'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he wants to root out “anti-Christian bias” in the U.S., announcing that he was forming a task force led by Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the “targeting” of Christians.

  • 2 women sentenced to 7 years for roles in Megan Gallagher slaying

    Brian Gallagher knows more than he can say about his daughter's killers and what they did to her while she was confined in a garage.On Thursday, Justice Mona Dovell sentenced Cheyann Peeteetuce, 31, and Summer Sky-Henry, 26, to seven years in prison for their roles in killing Megan Gallagher. Both were originally on trial for first-degree murder, but in January they entered surprise guilty pleas to manslaughter."This trial was supposed to be for first-degree murder and when hearing the things th

  • Utah Legislature bans collective bargaining for teachers unions and other public sector jobs

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Labor unions that serve teachers, firefighters, police and other public employees in Utah will no longer be able to negotiate on behalf of their workers under a bill that received final legislative approval Thursday.

  • Montreal businessman sentenced to 3 and a half years in U.S. prison for laundering bitcoin

    A Montreal business owner, Firoz Patel, will spend another three and a half years in U.S. federal prison after being sentenced for laundering $43 million US worth of Bitcoin following an earlier conviction for operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business. Patel, 50, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding for attempting to hide the Bitcoin from U.S. prosecutors. He was initially convicted to conspiracy charges and sentenced to 36 months in U.S. prison in 2020. Patel had be

  • Woman in Oshawa struck and killed by driver of vehicle she had just exited

    Durham Regional Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle she had just just been riding in as a passenger. Police say the collision happened in Oshawa, near Taunton Road and Mary Street N., on Wednesday afternoon around 4:20 p.m.According to a police news release, the woman had been riding in a vehicle when it came to a stop and she exited. She was then struck by the driver of the vehicle as they drove away. She was taken to a local hospi

  • Crown wants ‘prolific lifetime offender’ Bruce Escott sentenced to 18 years

    The Crown wants Bruce Escott sentenced to 18 years. The lawyer representing the St. John’s man wants that time cut in half. But as the CBC’s Ryan Cooke reports, the Crown says Escott sought-out and befriended vulnerable young victims.

  • Man jailed for life for murdering partner’s 22-month-old son

    Christopher Stockton, 38, was convicted of the murder of Charlie Roberts in Darlington in January last year.

  • A 15-year-old went to a Brooklyn parade. The NYPD wrongly accused him of a mass shooting

    NEW YORK (AP) — Camden Lee was leaving high school football practice in September when he saw the photograph, splashed across the New York Police Department’s social media accounts, that would soon upend his life.