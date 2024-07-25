“K-Pop Idols” First Look: Fans Get 'Backstage Pass' to the K-Pop World of Stardom in New Apple TV+ Series (Exclusive)

K-pop artists Jessi, CRAVITY and BLACKSWAN take fans behind the scenes in their six-part Apple TV+ docuseries, which premieres worldwide on Aug. 30

Some of the world's biggest K-pop superstars are giving fans a closer look at the highly competitive genre.

In a first-look clip of K-Pop Idols, which PEOPLE can premiere exclusively, beloved artists like Jessi, CRAVITY and BLACKSWAN peel the show curtain back on the realities of K-pop stardom and the challenges that come with it.

Apple TV+ 'K-Pop Idols' Poster for Apple TV+

The six-part docuseries, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 30, promises fans an "unprecedented backstage pass to the world’s biggest musical phenomenon" as we follow the musicians through their "trials and triumphs."

"Usually, people would go through tough situations, and they would kind of be like, 'Let me take a break from this.' But me, I can't give up right now," K-pop star Jessi, 35, explains in the minute-long series preview — which includes dance rehearsal footage of her and the other artists as they prepare for upcoming performances.

Apple TV+ Jessi

"I don't think I'm going to stop or slow down any time soon," she adds.

First-look images from K-Pop Idols also give viewers a better look at more behind-the-scenes moments with the three acts, from posing for pictures with screaming fans to shooting a music video to owning the spotlight onstage — all part of the hustle and bustle of being global sensations.

Apple TV+ CRAVITY on Apple TV+s 'K-Pop Idols'

The show's synopsis reads, "Glitz meets grit as K-pop artists Jessi, CRAVITY, and BLACKSWAN give everything they’ve got to an art form that demands nothing less than perfection."

It adds, "Over the course of six episodes, the series follows the superstars through trials and triumphs, breaking down cultural and musical barriers in K-pop with passion, creativity and determination as they chase their dreams."

Apple TV+ BLACKSWAN on Apple TV+'s 'K-Pop Idols'

K-Pop Idols is the newest musical documentary event to premiere on Apple TV+. It's produced by Boat Rocker’s Matador Content with Todd Lubin, Jack Turner, Jay Peterson, Bradley Cramp, Chris Kasick, Eric Yujin Kim, Sue Kim and Bling Empire's Elise Chung.



K-Pop Idols begins streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 30.



