K-State transfer Cam Carter commits to SEC team the Wildcats will play next season

Former Kansas State guard Cam Carter has found a new basketball home in the SEC.

The 6-foot-3 junior who averaged 14.6 points this past season for the Wildcats plans to transfer to LSU and play for the Tigers next year. He first shared his commitment with On3 Sports.

It makes sense that LSU was able to land Carter a little more than a week after he entered the transfer portal. Carter grew up in Louisiana and still has plenty of family and friends within driving distance of Baton Rouge.

He also made quite an impression on LSU coach Matt McMahon when he scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds against the Tigers during a 75-60 victory for K-State in early December.

The Wildcats also beat the Tigers during the 2022-23 season with Carter scoring six points and grabbing seven rebounds.

But just because Carter is transferring to LSU doesn’t mean his time playing inside Bramlage Coliseum is over. K-State is scheduled to host LSU in a nonconference game next season. So both sides will reunite for that contest.

It did not come as a surprise when Carter announced plans to transfer away from K-State given how often players look for fresh starts in today’s college basketball climate.

But his departure did leave Jerome Tang and his coaching staff with a hole to fill on the K-State roster heading into next season.

Carter had been a regular in the starting lineup since he transferred to K-State after beginning his college career at Mississippi State. As a sophomore, he was a role player who averaged 6.5 points alongside Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. But his contributions were instrumental as the Wildcats won 26 games and made a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Much more was demanded of him as a junior and he responded by averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. But his minutes decreased a bit and he found himself in a slump as the season went along. K-State also finished with a disappointing 19 wins and trip to the NIT instead of March Madness.

K-State is currently on the hunt for new transfers to add to its roster. Carter has found a new destination.