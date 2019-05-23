K-State WR Zuber enters transfer database

Kansas State wide receiver Isaiah Zuber has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Zuber, who led the Wildcats in receptions in 2017 (51) and 2018 (52), is a graduate transfer and would be eligible to play elsewhere this season.

Zuber appeared in 34 games for Kansas State, catching 127 passes for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 309 yards and 10 punts for 178 yards and a score in 2018.

Zuber sat out the Wildcats' spring practice this year following offseason hip surgery.

Kansas State and first-year head coach Chris Kleiman open the 2019 season at home on Aug. 31 against Nicholls State.

