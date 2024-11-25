K9, drone being used in search off Walker Road by Windsor police

Windsor police are using a K9, drone and grid search as part of an ongoing investigation off Walker Road Monday morning. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Windsor police are using a K9, drone and grid search as part of an ongoing investigation off Walker Road Monday morning.

According to a police statement, officers are working in the area bounded by Walker Road, Edna Street, St. Luke Road and Richmond Street, just south of Wyandotte Street East.

"It's an active investigation. We're searching the area in relation to that investigation and we can't provide further details at this time," said Andie Suthers of the Windsor Police Service.

"We are looking for evidence in relation to that investigation."

Suthers said people can expect a police presence in the area for the next two days, but would not elaborate on what police are searching for.

"They're going to be utilizing K9 for the search and they're doing something called the grid search so that they're able to make sure that they're covering every inch of space that is necessary for the investigation," Suthers said.

"Just the most efficient and effective way to complete these searches."

Windsor police are searching this area on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.

A K9 police dog at the scene could be seen walking through the concrete rubble on a vacant lot in the police search area. Other officers could be seen walking up the lot in a close line, and an officer started flying a drone in the area.

The WPS emergency command and forensic identification vehicles were on scene Monday morning.

The area includes a local brewery, dance school, several small food markets and a fitness studio.

Sasha Dhillon is the property manager for Sood Family Management Group, which owns the land on which police are working.

She says police asked for access to the land this morning, and they are "cooperating fully with Windsor police." She says they have no information about the investigation.

Police said on social media there is no threat to public safety and residents are asked to avoid the area.