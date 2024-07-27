K9 finds children who went missing on Thursday

CBC

A three-year-old boy has been found dead in a Mississauga creek a day after he was reported missing, Peel police say.The body of boy, named Zaid, was found in the water at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday.Zaid was last seen in Erindale Park at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He was in the popular park with his parents when he wandered off, police said. Police described him on Thursday as "vulnerable" and possibly non-verbal."They were enjoying their time in the park and this is the end result," he said.Polic