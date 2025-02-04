Kacey Musgraves Blasts Claims She Was Upset About Beyoncé's Best Country Album Win

Kacey Musgraves has shut down the suggestion that she was unhappy to be beaten by Beyoncé in a country music category at this year’s Grammys.

On Sunday night, both singers were in the running for the Best Country Album prize, which ended up going to Beyoncé thanks to her latest release Cowboy Carter.

After the Formation singer’s name was announced, her stunned reaction ended up going viral, but Kacey’s facial expression in the moment also wound up causing debate on social media about whether she was displeased to have lost out.

The facial expressions of Lainey Wilson and Kacey Musgraves when Beyoncé won Country Album of The Year 💀 pic.twitter.com/UXvIClXtWt — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) February 3, 2025

Kacey Musgraves was SO PISSED about Beyonce winning Best Country Album 😂 #grammyspic.twitter.com/u95FYUm2vg — Don Chenz (@DonChenz) February 3, 2025

Kacey Musgraves is pissed that Beyonce beat her for best country album, look at her face expression #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/AYT6v8UpZa — What's Da Bizness (@whatsdabizness) February 3, 2025

So im the only 1 that doesn’t think Kacey Musgraves doesn’t look mad at all? pic.twitter.com/HqG0Fnbslb — Mel ◟̽◞̽ (@GalMarielena) February 3, 2025

However, a spokesperson for Kacey has now responded to these claims, insisting people are “sensationalising” the moment in a bid to “pit two talented female artists against each other”.

“There was simply no scowl or expression made,” the country star’s rep added to E! News.

It’s probably worth pointing out that Kacey has long spoken about being a fan of Bey, notably praising the record-breaking Grammy winner when her surprise performance at the Country Music Awards in 2016 received a mixed reaction from people in the room at the time.

Last year, songwriter Ian Fitchuk revealed Beyoncé even almost made a guest appearance on Kacey’s album Star-Crossed, though the plans ended up falling through.

“She really reacted to Star-Crossed, before the record was done, and sent a beautiful email to Kacey,” he told Vulture.

“For a while there, we were going back and forth, and there was a song called Good Wife that it looked for a minute like Beyoncé was going to do a verse on it. In the end, it didn’t work out.”

Both Beyoncé and Kacey wound up coming home with Grammys on Sunday night, with the former finally taking away the Album Of The Year title on her fifth nomination.

Kacey, herself a former Album Of The Year recipient, picked up Best Country Song for her Deeper Well cut The Architect.

