Kaetlyn Osmond and Patrick Chan on life after competition, and teaching young skaters

Fans of figure skating will be sure to pile into Mile One Centre in St. John's on Saturday for the Rock the Rink tour, but two of Canada's biggest figure skating icons were in town early to get ready for the show.

Kaetlyn Osmond of Marystown and Patrick Chan, a Toronto native now living in Vancouver, will be joined in St. John's later this week by Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue, among other big Canadian figure-skating names.

Both of the Olympic medallists have retired from competitive skating, but the tour is a chance to skate with friends — and for Osmond, it's always nice to come back to the province.

"I'll never turn down coming here," she said, adding that, at least according to Chan, she's taking a stab at playing host for her fellow skaters.

"I'm always excited to bring people to Newfoundland and be able to share this experience with them. We've been on tour for two months already, been touring together for years, and each time we come here it's just really exciting to be able to show them around and show them where I grew up."

After the tour stop Saturday, Osmond will go across the province to host five figure-skating seminars with young skaters.

Paula Gale/CBC

While her competition days are behind her, Osmond said she doesn't miss them much.

"There's not one day where I think about that. I've actually become a really big skating fan since I retired," she said.

"I enjoy watching competitions. I enjoy watching my friends and the skaters that I coach. It's been really much more nerve-racking, to be honest. I realize I get more nervous being on the audience side or coaches side than I do as the actual skater. And being able to watch that, it's exhilarating."

The same is true for Chan, who said he's having a bit of a surreal experience coaching young skaters, rather than having to get on the ice himself.

"It's been very interesting to be on the other side of the boards, where we're kind of taking a hands-off approach," he said, adding it's a lot of hard work to explain movements to young skaters that for him have become second nature.

"Learning to break down something to the level where it can be understood for a younger skater who many not be as body-aware as some of us are now, that takes time to develop. … It's trying to work backwards to convey a clear message."

Osmond and Chan both said the experience of coaching, and having to watch rather than be in total control as the skater, is actually a more stressful experience.

Luca Bruno / The Associated Press

