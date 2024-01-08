Kahnawake animal control law faces delays

The feedback report for the Kahnawake Animal Control Law has been updated to reflect further community consultations, though the law has faced delays in being updated after only one community member came to the first reading of the law at the end of November.

“This is a community members’ process, it’s their voice,” said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) chief Ryan Montour, who leads the Public Safety portfolio. “I encourage them to show up, so hopefully we can get this law passed.”

The feedback report, updated at the end of December, shows the main community concerns, including feedback about loose dogs, livestock management, and euthanasia. Responses detail how animal control officers can manage loose dogs and livestock, and how euthanasia of dangerous animals would only be required on a strictly case-by-case basis.

The report also responds to community members’ requests for elaboration on the term “dog of concern” or “prohibited dog,” which refers to vicious or aggressive animals determined on an individual basis, rather than entire breeds of dog.

One piece of feedback expresses dissatisfaction with the nature of the law in general, arguing that the requirement of permits for animals is at odds with rights to own animals and have personal control of pets and livestock. The report response states that the law “attempts to strike a balance between the rights of an animal owner and the safety and enjoyment of the community.”

The next reading of the law is tentatively set for January 24, and the MCK will update the community once that date is formally set. At least 10 people must show up to the hearing in order for the law to pass.

“There’s lots of interest in this law. We actually received more feedback on this than the cannabis regulations, so I’m surprised we didn’t get enough community members to show up,” Montour said. “It’s maybe not high priority on community members’ minds but it’s about being proactive instead of reactive to things like dog bites and animal control.”

Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door