Kahnawake Council applauds Northvolt denunciation

Chiefs with the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) have joined Kahnawake in denouncing Quebec’s failure to consult with First Nations before authorizing the Northvolt battery plant.

Nearly 14 hectares of wetlands with at-risk species were approved to be destroyed to make way for the plant, which has been subject of widespread condemnation in Quebec ever since the province greenlit the project. The electric car battery plant will be built across 170 hectares of land in the ​​Montérégie between Saint-Basile-le-Grand and McMasterville.

It was Rick O’Bomsawin, grand chief of the Abenaki Council of Odanak, that brought forward the resolution to denounce how Quebec, as well as Canada, failed in their duty to consult First Nations over the use of Kahnawake’s traditional land.

“It’s always the same thing. The government doesn’t consult us. They make their own rules,” he said. “They have a duty to consult. They have a duty to involve the community in these types of projects and in what they’re doing, especially when it’s on our territory, and they fail to do so constantly.”

He decided to bring forward the resolution after strategizing with MCK chief Ross Montour earlier in the winter about how their community could best support Kahnawake.

The resolution was approved by consensus at a meeting of the chiefs of the assembly on May 15, and has been sent to both governments. O’Bomsawin said numerous letters have also been sent to Quebec’s environment minister Benoit Charette in support of Kahnawake.

In a press release issued on June 27 the MCK applauded the assembly chiefs’ decision to pass the resolution.

It demands Quebec and Canada “fully respect their obligations to Indigenous Peoples regarding the Northvolt project,” with that including “all related activities along the battery production chain, from mining to recycling.”

The May 15 resolution also reminded Quebec and Canada that the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) requires governments to obtain free, prior, and informed consent from First Nations before making decisions on matters that affect their rights.

“When it comes to consultation, it’s never too late,” said AFNQL chief Ghislain Picard.

He said that the AFNQL is pushing to set a meeting with multiple Quebec ministries including those for energy, Indigenous affairs, and the environment so that a discussion can happen over what proper consultation needs to look like. He said that meeting is expected to happen in September – only once the National Assembly of Quebec’s session resumes.

“It’s really to put that one issue on the table: consultation, and how the Quebec government should act,” Picard said. “Northvolt is not an isolated case. Consultation is something that governments, especially the Quebec government, have failed on.”

The MCK continues to have an active lawsuit against Northvolt, the Swedish lithium-battery producer behind the project, and the federal and provincial governments, over their failure to adequately consult Kahnawake before authorizing the plant.

Case management hearings are expected to be held at Quebec’s Superior Court in the coming months to resolve the litigation.

Miriam Lafontaine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door