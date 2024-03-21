Kahnawake dancers featured prominently in new Palais des Congres Indigenous networking space

Kahnawake will be featured prominently in a new cultural space featuring the eleven Indigenous nations in the Quebec region in one of Montreal’s largest gathering spaces and is the product of a unique partnership between Palais des congres and Indigenous Tourism Quebec.

Combining their know-how, the Palais des congres de Montréal and Indigenous Tourism Québec, in collaboration with interior designer Gérard Vannoote and several other contributors, developed a space that provides a window on the living heritage of First Nations and Inuit communities.

The space, unveiled Thursday, is called Autochtone Quebec.

Kahnawake is featured front and centre in the form of large-format photographs depicting the community’s dancers, in traditional dress.

Palais des congres CEO Emanuelle Legault said it’s an honour to be part of the project.

“We can't experience all of Québec's richness without shining a light on the cultural, heritage and artistic tourism of the 11 Indigenous nations,” she said. “It's an honour for the Palais des congres de Montreal to offer a place of encounter between people from around the world and the tourism treasures of the peoples who have lived on and protected Québec since the dawn of time.”

The warm, intimate setting features a welcoming space, in the form of a circle, encompassed by a structure of wooden poles carved by Innu designer and artisan Serge Ashini Goupil.

On a central table, a three-dimensional map highlights the location the 55 Indigenous communities in the region. The emblems of each of the 11 Nations adorn the space as well.

Lastly, a 40-foot-long wampum belt suspended from the ceiling takes pride of place in the facility’s Viger Hall. The belt, made of wampum beads, represents peace and fraternity among peoples — a reminder that this site is a welcoming place for visitors from around the world, a statement said.

The display, which will open the region’s First Nations and Innu culture up to hundreds of thousands of passers-by annually, should open people’s eyes up to the richness of Indigenous culture, Indigenous Tourism Quebec’s executive director said.

Story continues

“The space will allow thousands of convention-goers from around the world to enjoy a revelatory moment, swept up by the magnificence of the Indigenous tourism offer in Quebec,” said Dave Laveau. “This partnership with the Palais des congres de Montréal is not only innovative, it's a great step toward bringing communities closer together. We're grateful and energized as a sectoral tourism association and proud that this promising initiative is taking root in Montreal.”

The space will highlight more than 200 different tourism experiences related to nature, adventure, art, culture, haute cuisine, festivities and accommodations throughout Quebec in a dynamic interface.

Additionally, several events organized by and for Indigenous peoples will be held at Palais des congres in coming months, including the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL), from July 9 to 11, and the International Indigenous Tourism Conference in February 20

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase