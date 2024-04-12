Kahnawake and regional county join forces

A new committee has been formed between the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) and the Roussillon regional county municipality (MRC de Roussillon) in the hope of improving the community’s relationship with surrounding municipalities.

Anne-Louise Milot, who oversees government relations with the regional county, said the creation of the committee comes following an agreement signed this past November between MCK grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer and the region’s prefect, Christian Ouellette, also the mayor of Delson. A total of 11 cities are part of the MRC.

“We wanted to create a place to exchange so we can build a better relationship together and get to know and understand each other better,” said Milot, who sits on the committee, which had its first meeting in late March.

“The MRC is very happy to see this collaboration come together,” she added. “Our first meeting was already very positive, and we’re looking forward to what’s to come.”

Winona Polson-Lahache, the MCK’s chief political advisor, and Lisa Lahache, its spokesperson, will also be part of the committee. Gilles Marcoux, the MRC’s general director, also sits on it. The plan is to gather every two months.

“It gives us an opportunity to get a really early heads up if there’s something that’ll be coming that could affect Kahnawake,” Polson-Lahache said.

It’s not a decision-making body, she added, but rather an avenue to share information. She mentioned a regional development plan and a wetland management plan that are currently in the works from the side of the MRC as two examples of what’s currently on the agenda.

“Any information I obtain through that committee will be shared with Council, and then the Council itself may decide to take decisions on different matters that are happening,” Polson-Lahache said.

Transport will be another major priority for the team, she said.

“As a community we expressed we’re having some challenges with traffic management as a result of neighbouring communities traversing through our territory,” Polson-Lahache said.

Milot said she also wants to use the committee to discuss wind energy with the reserve, adding Hydro Quebec has been making calls for projects.

“There’s an opportunity to create collaborations with the experience that Kahnawake already has in these types of projects,” she said.

The committee will also allow the MRC to have a better understanding of what Kahnawake’s concerns are when it comes to the Seigneury of Sault St. Louis, Polson-Lahache said.

“We’re seeing continual development on Seigneury lands, and we’re still actively negotiating that grievance with the federal government,” she said. “If we can at least be informed, we can be making better decisions about what our positions are when there’s major developments going on around us.”

miriam@easterndoor.com

Miriam Lafontaine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door