Kahnawake votes for change

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) has a new grand chief after a decisive win for Cody Diabo, who garnered nearly twice as many votes as incumbent Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, who came last in the three-way race.

“I mean speechless, which is new for me,” said Diabo on election night when asked for his initial reaction. “The community put a lot of effort and pushed forward to this, and it speaks volumes.”

Diabo, a Council chief last term who ran for grand chief on a platform of transparency, improved services, and taking a hard line with external governments, will work with six incumbents and five fresh faces on Council.

“We’re going to be a team,” said Diabo. “We’re going to work forward together. We’re going to be a cohesive council. Leave everything at the door, and it’s for community first, no matter what.”

Diabo received 542 votes to Gina Deer’s 343 and former grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer's 275. In 2021, Sky-Deer received 573 votes in a five-way race to make history as the first-ever female grand chief, more than double what she got this time around.

Speaking with voters leaving the polls on Saturday, July 6, it seemed clear that change was in the air as candidates and their supporters camped out in front of Karonhianónhnha Tsi Ionterihwaienstáhkhwa, in one case even playing catch to pass the time.

Michelle Jacobs, who came to the poll after finishing work, voted for Cody Diabo for grand chief.

“I believe in everything that he stands up for,” she said. “He gets the job done. I’ve had things with him that have gone well. He was on Council and he helped me out. He’s the type of man that stands by his word, his promise, and that means a lot to me."

For Council, she voted mostly for newcomers, she said, saying people need a chance.

Jacobs has been voting in MCK elections for 40 years. “It’s my community and I may not get what I want, but at least I’m participating. You don’t do anything, then you can’t complain,” she said.

Asked what issues motivated her this time around, she said housing was at the top of mind. “We’re only getting a bigger community. Something needs to be done. So there are a lot of issues,” she said.

“It sucks when you’ve got to move to Chateauguay and your kids go to school here. It’s hard,” said voter William Rice, whose other major concern besides housing was community safety.

Rice also voted Cody Diabo for grand chief. “He’s already been there. He’s already in it, so he can just take that next step. I think he’s ready to take that next step,” Rice said.

For the Council race, he voted for a mix of incumbents and new faces.

“We need a little bit of change in the office,” Rice said.

While he appreciates what new chiefs can bring to the position, he also values experience.

“There were some great candidates on there,” said Rice. “Some I feel are not capable of doing it. Not to say they’re not intelligent, but you have to present yourself and you have to be a strong person. You have to conduct yourself. You can’t let little petty things trigger you."

While Sky-Deer did not respond to multiple requests for comment following election day, she posted a reflection to her LinkedIn profile this week.

“Fifteen years was an amazing run serving my community!” she wrote. “All good things come to an end, and when one door closes, so many open… looking forward to a summer of relaxing, family BBQs, swimming, golf, and doing nothing but recharging. Thank you to all of you who supported me over the years.

“Stay tuned for what’s next People, only bigger things coming. My light shines too bright and my vision too far sighted for this small town. Next chapter here I come with all my swag and bad assness.”

Though Sky-Deer boasted accomplishments such as breaking ground on the Kahnawake Cultural Arts Center, signing the high-profile Hertel deal with Hydro Quebec, and shepherding in an endorsement of a return to traditional governance in the final weeks of the term, these highlights did not take centre stage in the campaign.

Instead, multiple lawsuits and questions about transparency, including a one-day suspension that was not divulged by the MCK, loomed large, with Sky-Deer unable to redirect the narrative.

“We’re losing a great leader that was there for a long time - 15 years,” said MCK chief Ryan Montour, referring to Sky-Deer's long tenure as a Council chief before her term as grand chief starting in 2021.

Montour, who focused on housing in his re-election campaign, had the most votes of all the candidates. “I just really want to thank the community first and foremost, and for me, it’s service to the community and services first,” he said.

Entering his second term, Montour had wisdom to share with the newcomers. “You really have to be committed to this job,” he said. “It’s a relentless job. There’s relentless community pressure. There’s pressure to perform. Stay committed, do your job, do your research, and really fulfill your role because the community chose you.”

Melanie Morrison (736), Paul Rice (628), David A. Diabo (483), Jeffrey Diabo (455), and Jeremiah Johnson (406) are the newcomers.

“I think we’re going to have a good blend of perspectives on the files and hope that we’re going to deliver on the change the community’s asking for,” said David A. Diabo, who has gotten in for the first time after four previous campaigns for a Council seat.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters,” said Paul Rice. “I’m extremely proud to have been elected to the Council of Chiefs. It’s been a busy first few days and I believe we have a solid group sitting around the table. I’m confident we will work well as a team and get things done.”

Candidates Joshua Mayo (397), Niihawennah Lahache McComber (364), Marnie Jacobs (342), Blue Sky (115), Carla J. Diabo (95), Myles McComber (82), and Robert Kennedy, Jr. (17) were unsuccessful.

All the incumbent Council chiefs – Montour, Tonya Perron (869), Arnold Boyer (714), Ross Montour (665), Stephen A. McComber (548), and Iohahi:io Delisle (480) – were re-elected.

“I was nervous,” said McComber, who was elected to a full term for the first time after getting in on a by-election.

“A lot of people believe in the stuff that I’m doing, and that’s what’s important,” he said.

He is hopeful the new Council will be effective, he added.

“I think we needed a good mix-up, and I think that’s what we have,” he said, noting the fresh faces on Council and the diversity of experience and age in the elected chiefs. He also believes Cody Diabo has what it takes to be an effective leader.

“Cody, I have a lot of faith in him. I think he can take us in a good direction, but he works with a Council of people, so he becomes accountable to us as well as the community,” McComber said.

MCK grand chief Cody Diabo had a busy first week in office, with Kahnawake playing a major role in this year’s Assembly of First Nations annual general assembly, which took place in Montreal throughout the week.

marcus@easterndoor.com

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door