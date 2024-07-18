‘Kai 2040!’: Don Trump Jr’s teenage daughter joins political fray with RNC speech

Former president Donald Trump’s granddaughterKai made her political debut on the third night of the Republican National Convention, marking the next phase of the first family of the Republican Party.

Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr introduced his daughter to the crowd at the Fiserv center as she spoke about her grandfather.

“Before I begin my remarks, I’m going to do something a little uncharacteristic: a Trump is going to give up the microphone,” he said. But Don Jr said that his daughter told him that she wanted to speak at the convention after a gunman shot her grandfather during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“My name is Kai Madison Trump,” she said. “I am the granddaughter of Donald Trump. I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see.”

Kai Trump, granddaughter of Donald Trump, speaks at the Republican National Convention (REUTERS)

The eldest granddaughter of the former president talked about Trump giving his grandchildren treats and bragging about her achievements during school.

“He calls me during the school day to ask how my me all about my golf game,” he said. “But then I have to remind that I'm in school, and I'll have to call him back later.”

Kai Trump talked about how when her grandfather plays against her, he tries to get inside her head.

“And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me,” he said. “I have to remind him that I’m a Trump too.”

“Kai 2040,” one attendee said at the end of the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted former president who has won the Republican nomination three times in a row.