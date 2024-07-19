Who is Kai Trump? The next generation of MAGA and daughter of Don Jr who’s addressing the RNC

Graig Graziosi
·2 min read

Donald Trump’s eldest grandchild is set to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday, marking the first time the 17-year-old will appear in a major campaign capacity for the former president.

Kai Madison Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr, Trump's eldest son, and Vanessa Trump. Trump Jr and Vanessa divorced in 2018.

Trump Jr and Kai were spotted together attending a UFC fight last month. She posed for photos with UFC boss Dana White as well as NFL player Aaron Rodgers and country music star Jelly Roll, Fox News reports.

Kai was born on May 12, 2007.

She, like other teens her age, Kai is active on social media and has her own YouTube channel. She launched her YouTube page with a video titled "Get to know Kai Trump," and said in her opening video that she hoped that her channel would be "fun."

Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Kai Madison Trump do a podium check ahead of their speeches at the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump travels with his granddaughter Kai during a tour of his International Golf Links course north of Aberdeen, Scotland on June 25, 2016 (AFP via Getty Images)
Trump surround by family members Eric , Kai and Ivanka Trump at the Trump Turnberry Resort on June 24, 2016 in Ayr, Scotland (Getty Images)
Her channel offers typical teenage fare; she hangs out with friends, participates in her hobbies, and talks about the things she likes, including sports like pickleball, tennis, and her — and her grandfather's — favorite, golf.

Kai is reportedly skilled at the sport; in March she won the ladies' club championship at Trump's private club in West Palm Beach. She's also had the opportunity to play with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

Sharing a hobby with her grandfather is not the same as connecting herself to his political ambitions, but she aims to make her views clear on Wednesday night.

Trump watches his granddaughter play golf at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida (AFP via Getty Images)
Kai is a keen – and talented – golfer (AFP via Getty Images)
Kai was speaking in a slot next to her father at the RNC. It is her first major contribution in a political event (AFP via Getty Images)
She's already done a little bit of boosting for Trump — on Saturday after his attempted assassination, she shared an Instagram post supporting her grandfather.

In her post, she wrote "we love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!"

She also attended Turning Point USA's leadership summit in June, which was hosted by the far-right media commentator Charlie Kirk in Detroit.

Kai is the older sister to Donald Trump Jr's other children, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Senator JD Vance, Trump’s vice presidential pick, will also speak on Wednesday evening.

