Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him.

In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love.

“He’s taught me never to give up and if I have a dream always try and achieve that dream,” Kai replied to a question about what Trump has taught her. “Never stop trying because one day it will happen, and he’s president of the United States again.”

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump also poked fun at her grandfather when asked who was the better golfer.

”So I can’t really answer that one, just because I respect my grandpa,” she quipped.

The golf prodigy also revealed that one of her favorite moments with Trump came this election cycle, calling the race “really crucial for everyone around the world.”

“To be there with him and be older and understand how important it was for him to win, I think that was really special,” Kai said.

The University of Miami student added that the coolest part about Trump being her grandpa was going to the White House, but claimed that she’s “still a normal kid.”

She also revealed that she was nervous to speak at the Republican National Convention since it came just days after her grandfather survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

“I felt like after my grandpa got shot, I felt like I had to do it,” she said. “I just spoke from the heart.”

Asked about whether the president-elect is similar to how the media portrays him, Kai was emphatic.

“I think the media portrays him in a bad way, but he’s definitely not like that at all,” she said.

But the questions weren’t only about her famous relative, with the young Trump fielding questions about her celebrity crush, Outer Banks star Drew Starkey.

“I love him,” she said. “Oh, I’m blushing right now thinking about him.”

