Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Dust Off Their Fall Clothes for Cozy-Chic Date Night: See Their Matchy Moment

The pair bundled up in jackets and sweaters for their dinner date in New York City

BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler wear coordinating looks on New York City date night

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are pushing the season with their style.

The pair, who’ve been linked since December 2021, were photographed in New York City holding hands while leaving French bistro, Ella Funt, dressed up in coordinating looks that seemed decidedly fall-inspired for the date night.

Butler, 33, opted for a monochromatic black outfit consisting of a cardigan, left unbuttoned to show off his T-shirt underneath, plus jeans, boots and a trucker hat.

In classic supermodel fashion, Gerber, 22, wore a ’90s-style little black dress with knee-high boots. She topped off the ensemble with a camel trench coat, clearly not letting the warm weather stop her from wearing chic outerwear.

Related: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's Relationship Timeline

BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler leaving Ella Funt in New York City

The Bottoms actress and Bikeriders actor were spotted in N.Y.C. over the weekend. On Aug. 17 they marked Butler’s 33rd birthday with a stroll around the city and dressed in casual laid-back summer looks with coordinating white tops and baggy pants for the outing.

A source told PEOPLE in May that Gerber and Butler are “going strong,” adding that they looked “happy and in love” while in the city for Memorial Day Weekend.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mike Marsland/Getty Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the Omega House Paris 2024 event

Related: Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Have a Stylish Mother-Daughter Olympics Outing

Gerber recently went on a stylish trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics without Butler. However, she was joined by her mom Cindy Crawford.

The mother-daughter duo attended the opening ceremony for the Summer Games before commemorating all the action at an event with Omega. As ambassadors of the watch label, Gerber and Crawford, 58, of course accessorized their coordinating black dresses with elegant timepieces. See all the looks from their stylish trip to Paris here.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.