Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler reportedly split

On Tuesday, editors at TMZ claimed the model-actress and Elvis star parted ways at the end of 2024 after dating for around three years. However, insiders told the outlet that there's "no bad blood" between the pair and that the relationship "simply ran its course". Representatives for Kaia and Austin have not yet commented on the report. Break-up speculation began at the start of January after Kaia was spotted on vacation in Mexico with her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber with the Golden Globe winner notably absent from the luxury holiday.