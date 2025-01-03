Kaiser mental healthcare workers on strike
For the past 12 weeks, mental health care professionals who work for Kaiser have been on strike in Clairemont Mesa.
For the past 12 weeks, mental health care professionals who work for Kaiser have been on strike in Clairemont Mesa.
"I don’t think I stopped shaking in anger for days. I became obsessed with understanding and solving this mystery. How did this happen to me?"
See how the 10 most popular cereals rank.
"You prepared me, and I was still unprepared when it happened."
Ryan Reynolds is being dragged into the Hollywood legal showdown between Justin Baldoni and the Deadpool star’s wife, Blake Lively. In an 87-page lawsuit filed against the New York Times on New Year’s Eve, Baldoni accuses Reynolds of “berating” him after he allegedly asked how much Lively, his co-star, weighed before he was supposed to lift her in a scene for the movie It Ends With Us. (Lively and Reynolds are not named in Baldoni’s suit as defendants.)
Neurologists reveal the biggest early symptom of the disease and what you can do about it.
This year has been troubling for almost all foreign carmakers in that country, which boasts the world’s largest car market.
Superfoods are essentially foods that contain high amounts of nutrients – from vitamins and minerals to fibre and protein. Here's how you can eat more of them.
Tesla's ranking as the world's top electric vehicle seller is threatened after sales fell last year.
Windsor couple Katelynn Hawes and Quentin Brunelle say their concerns about their three-month-old daughter Evalynn, now diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, were dismissed when they went to a Leamington-area hospital on Christmas Day.
Scientists at Lawson Health Research Institute have been researching how lifestyle factors can affect dementia risk. Surim Son, a PhD candidate in epidemiology at Western University and lead author of the study published in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease, joined London Morning to talk about the research.
Justin Baldoni filed a lawsuit, in which he alleges that an "enraged" Ryan Reynolds accused him of "fat-shaming" Blake Lively
In a lawsuit filed by Baldoni against 'The New York Times' on Dec. 31, he claimed that Reynolds pressured his former agent at the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere
As the U.S. stock market wraps up a strong year with a slight downturn, major indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 have experienced notable monthly losses despite impressive annual gains. In this context of fluctuating performance, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial for investors aiming to capitalize on potential market inefficiencies and intrinsic value discrepancies.
CHISINAU (Reuters) -The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria cut heating and hot water supplies to households on Wednesday after Russia stopped supplying gas to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. The severing of the gas flow was felt immediately in the mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Russia has about 1,500 troops stationed there.
Approximately 1.3 million adults and 300,000 youths identify as transgender in the U.S., and among them, it’s clear that a level of panic is ensuing.
Russia will no longer transport gas to Europe via Ukraine’s pipelines, further limiting its ability to raise capital
Amazon Canada shoppers noticed a "difference in grip strength" after using this "sturdy" and "comfortable" device.
The Ontario government said Thursday nine existing supervised drug consumption sites throughout the province have been approved to transition into new "homelessness and addiction recovery hubs."The facilities, which the province is calling HART hubs, are part of the Progressive Conservative government's marked shift away from harm reduction policies and toward a focus on addictions treatment and recovery.The nine locations — including four in Toronto and one each in Ottawa, Kitchener, Thunder Ba
Lively’s legal team is responding to Justin Baldoni’s move to sue The New York Times over an article about her complaints against him
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commerce ministry has proposed export restrictions on some technology used to make battery components and process critical minerals lithium and gallium, a document issued on Thursday showed. If implemented, they would be the latest in a series of export restrictions and bans targeting critical minerals and the technology used to process them, areas in which Beijing is globally dominant.