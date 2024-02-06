Kaitlan Collins Laughs At GOP Rep's Reason For Not Endorsing Haley

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) had CNN’s Kaitlan Collins laughing on Monday with his reason for not endorsing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Collins asked Roy who he’d now back to become the GOP nominee in the 2024 election after his preferred candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, bailed on the race.

Roy initially swerved Collins’ question on preferring Haley or former President Donald Trump and said he’d just “support the Republican nominee.”

“We’ll let this play out,” he continued. “But I don’t think that Governor Haley, with all due respect, is representing the conservatives that I represent when she’s going on ‘SNL’ and she’s out, you know, kind of playing the establishment game and taking money from a bunch of establishment dollars.”

“Wait, what?” interrupted Collins. “You’re not gonna endorse her because she went on ‘Saturday Night Live?’”

Rep. Chip Roy said Trump failed on immigration. Asked why he thinks it will be different if he's reelected, Roy says, “First of all, it’s all relative. I mean, Trump was working hard to move the numbers down…We just didn't get the permanent legislative fixes that I wanted.” pic.twitter.com/vxUHt3EXlz — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 6, 2024

Chip then appeared to partially roll back his claim, replying: “No. No, because she was saddling up with establishment money out of New York that she was using to go target Ron DeSantis to the tune of $26 million in Iowa. So she made her bed. Let’s go see if she can make it.”

Collins reminded Roy how Trump had also “spent a lot of money” against DeSantis too.

Haley appeared on “SNL” last weekend as a “concerned South Carolina voters” who asked fake Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, why he wouldn’t debate Haley.

“I see dead people.” That’s exactly what voters will think if this race is between Trump and Biden in the fall.



Had a blast tonight on SNL! Know it was past Donald’s bedtime so looking forward to the stream of unhinged tweets in the a.m. pic.twitter.com/W43LlPOoi2 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 4, 2024

