Kaitlyn Bristowe Had a 'Full Panic Attack' After Ex Jason Tartick Pursued 'Influencer Life': It Created 'Resentment'

Bristowe said she felt like she "wasn’t chosen" by her ex-fiancé after he lost his job in finance, became an influencer and launched his own podcast, despite her asking him not to do so

Michael Loccisano/Getty; Jeff Spicer/Getty From left: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe is shedding more light on the challenges she faced during her relationship with ex-fiancé Jason Tartick.

On the Almost Adulting with Violet Benson podcast, the Bachelorette alum, 39, said she hoped to find a man who didn’t “want to be an influencer” after her broken engagement to Shawn Booth.

At the time, Tartick — who competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette — appeared to fit the bill. She recalled, “When I met Jason, it was very much like, ‘Oh, no, I’m not going to be an influencer, I work at a bank.’”

She continued: “I was like, ‘OK, this is going to work out perfectly. He’s a great guy, he doesn’t want to be an influencer, he’s going to make hay while the sun shines because he was on The Bachelor and he can bring in some cash, but really, he’s so established in his bank job that we’re going to have our separate lives.’”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty From left: Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe attend the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California.

However, that all changed when Tartick, 35, lost his job and began to explore other career avenues. After moving in together, the Buffalo, New York native took a “face-first dive into influencer life,” according to Bristowe.

Bristowe struggled with her former partner’s career switch-up, recalling, “I said this is really hard for me 'cause it was gonna be a non-negotiable but I love you and I'm gonna look past this because you're a good person and I think you might be my person.”

She noted that she made one “really selfish” request that Tartick not start his own podcast as she already was the host of Off the Vine, which he obliged at first.

“As time went on, he realized that podcasting is another avenue for income and that he could do a finance podcast,” she explained. “Slowly but surely, it was like, ‘He’s definitely going to do a podcast.’”

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Kaitlyn Bristowe

Bristowe ultimately didn’t want to make Tartick choose between “me or a podcast,” adding, “I was hoping that I would be chosen, my feelings would be chosen. A podcast was not worth it for him when he could be making all this other money in other avenues.”

However, she claimed Tartick felt like she wasn’t being “fair” by “emotionally and financially” stunting his growth.

“I had a full panic attack because I felt like I wasn’t chosen and that my feelings were not worth over money for him,” she shared.

“It did create this resentment and betrayal feeling and it kind of happened a little bit behind my back where it was like, ‘By the way, I am starting a podcast.’ And I was like, ‘What?’” she shared, referring to Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets.

Bristowe met Tartick when he made an appearance on her Off the Vine podcast in 2018. They began dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2021. They later split in July 2023 but didn't publicize the news until the following month.

In a joint Instagram statement, the now-exes called the breakup a "life-altering decision" that sparked "many emotions and changes" for them to navigate.

Tartick recently went Instagram official with girlfriend Kat Stickler two months after PEOPLE confirmed the pair were dating.



