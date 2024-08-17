Kaitlyn Dever Needed “Extra” Security On ‘The Last of Us’ Set, Isabela Merced Says

Kaitlyn Dever‘s role on the upcoming sophomore season of HBO‘s The Last of Us is apparently already making some waves.

Season 2 co-star Isabela Merced claimed that Dever needed security on the set of the video game-based drama from people who “genuinely hate” her character Abby Anderson, a soldier who ends up at odds with Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey).

More from Deadline

“There’s so many strange people in this world because there are people that actually genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person,” said Merced on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Kaitlyn had to be extra secured by security when it came to the filming of this.”

In addition to Abby’s role as an antagonist to Ellie and Joel (Pedro Pascal), some video game fans have also expressed hatred toward the character over her looks and false speculation that she is transgender. Others have complained that Dever is not muscular enough to play the part.

“What confuses me is the showrunner and creator of the video game, they work together to make this, so if you like what the guy made and he’s making more of it, why are you mad? I’m too opinionated to be on Twitter. I see this stuff on Twitter, and it makes me want to go Cardi B on them.”

Abby Anderson in The Last of Us video game.

Merced, who plays Ellie’s partner and co-conspirator Dina on Season 2, went on to defend Dever, whose mother died of breast cancer in February.

“Kaitlyn is such a cool person who does not get phased by things,” she said. “She really had her head in the right place, and also is going through a lot personally right now. It’s devastating to see, but also give her the damn Emmy, honestly. I’m so excited for people to see how incredibly well Bella and Kaitlyn did on this.”

In addition to Dever and Merced, Season 2 newcomers also include Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Wright, Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer and Spencer Lord. The season is set to premiere on Max in 2025.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.