Kalenna Harper Denies Claims Raised in Dawn Richard's Lawsuit That She Saw Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abuse Cassie Ventura

Harper took to Instagram to "acknowledge" Richard's claims, but maintain that "some do not align with my own truth"

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, John Shearer/Getty, Paras Griffin/Getty Kalenna Harper (left); Sean 'Diddy' Combs; Dawn Richard

Kalenna Harper took to Instagram to share her thoughts about being mentioned in Dawn Richard's lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, where Richard alleged that the two women saw the entertainer abuse singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura

Though Harper shared that she wants to "acknowledge" Richard's claims, she maintained that "some do not align with my own truth"

Richard filed a complaint in New York federal court on Sept. 10, alleging that the 54-year-old music mogul sexually and verbally abused her for nearly 10 years, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE

Kalenna Harper is sharing her thoughts about being mentioned in Dawn Richard's recent lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Sept. 13, Harper, 42, responded to claims made by Richard, 41, in her recent complaint against Combs, 54, that the two women allegedly saw the music mogul abuse singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, 38, at his Los Angeles home.

"I, acknowledge the recent lawsuit filed by Dawn Richard in which my name has been mentioned 33 times," she led off the Stories post, which was shared as plain text on a grey background. "While I fully respect Dawn's right to recount her experiences, l want to emphasize that her account reflects her personal perspective and should not be interpreted as a universal truth applicable to everyone involved."

Dave Hogan/Getty Sean 'Diddy' Combs (center), Dawn Richards and Kalenna Harper on Jan. 20, 2011 in London

Related: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Files Motion to Vacate $100M Default Judgement in Sex Assault Lawsuit Filed By Michigan Inmate

Harper continued, "It's important to understand that while I was present in some of the same professional settings mentioned, many of the allegations and incidents described in this suit are not representative of my experiences, and some do not align with my own truth."

Speaking of her husband, the singer-songwriter added, "Tony and I have always conducted ourselves with the highest level of professionalism and integrity. We were not involved in, nor were we aware of, any behavior that could be considered abusive or unlawful."

"As this matter is now part of an ongoing legal process, I will refrain from discussing any specific details further," she concluded. "My focus continues to be on my same dedication and positivity that have always guided me. I trust that the legal system will handle this case with the fairness and thoroughness it requires, and I support any process that seeks to uncover the truth."

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Richard, who gained fame as a member of the Combs-formed girl group Danity Kane, filed a complaint in New York federal court on Sept. 10, alleging that the 54-year-old music mogul sexually and verbally abused her for nearly 10 years.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Aug. 26, 2023 in Atlanta

Related: Diddy Officially Lists $62 Million L.A. Home Raided by Federal Agents as He Lives Primarily 'in Miami': Source

In that complaint, Richard noted that she allegedly witnessed Combs physically assaulting multiple women, including Ventura — who previously sued the Bad Boy Records founder for abuse and later settled — "on numerous occasions," according to documents from Richard's complaint.

The claim, the eighth of a similar nature levied against Combs, also stated that the producer owes Richard roughly $3.5 million in "unpaid salaries and royalties" stemming from Danity Kane's first album, as well as "unpaid wages for touring on over 100 dates."



In response to the claims, Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, told PEOPLE in a statement: “Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour. If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year."

Wolff added, "It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.