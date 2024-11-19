Kaley Cuoco hits out at mom shamers

The Big Bang Theory actress raises 19-month-old daughter Matilda with her fiancé Tom Pelphrey. In a new interview with E! News released on Monday, Kaley revealed she's tired of her parenting decisions being constantly questioned. "Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can. Look, everyone's got something to say about everything. There's no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life." The 38-year-old star added, "It's just this business, it's this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop at the shaming."