Kaley Cuoco Reveals She's in Couples Therapy with Fiancé Tom Pelphrey: 'You Should All Be... Just FYI'

The couple — who share 19-month-old daughter, Matilda — announced their engagement in August 2024

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is in couple’s therapy — and thinks all couples should be!

The Big Bang Theory alum, 38, revealed that she and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey go to a therapist together while discussing her life as mom to their daughter, Matilda, on the Nov. 25 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“It's a wild ride, Jimmy,” Cuoco told host Jimmy Fallon of parenting the toddler. “I mean, it's an adventure. 19 months old. It's a lot.”

“I was trying to explain to our couple's therapist the other day why I’m so tired,” the actress said before addressing the audience directly: “You should all be in couples therapy, just FYI.”

The actress said she told their therapist that “taking care of a 19-month-old is like taking care of your drunk best friend every day."

“They're crying when they don't get what they want. You're making sure they make it to the bathroom, or you're cleaning their throw-up from whatever,” she explained. “And they're out of their minds, and you're making sure they don't die all day long.”



Tom Pelphrey/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with their daughter, Matilda

Cuoco continued, “And then they black out, and you're, like, ready to die, and they wake up and they're like, ‘What's for breakfast?’ And you're like, ‘What?’ I'm like, ‘Do you even know what happened last night?’"

“Am I right, though? It's insane,” she added. “And it happens every day. … It's a real joy.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 42, welcomed Matilda on March 30, 2023, less than a year after they publicly confirmed their romance in March 2022.

Araya Doheny/Getty Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco

Earlier this year, the Ozark alum put a ring on it — and the Based on a True Story star shared the happy news. On Aug. 15, the actress shared a selfie of the couple on Instagram Stories with her engagement ring front and center, and wrote, "Amazing weekend.”

Following the news, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Cuoco’s life had been “a whirlwind of happiness" since revealing her engagement.

"She's super happy with Tom. Her daughter is such a light," the insider told PEOPLE. “Kaley loves being a mom. For years, her main focus was work. To now focus on her family instead, makes her thrive. Getting married hasn't been a priority until now.”

The source also said that the actress is “thrilled” to be engaged. “You know she'll plan the most gorgeous wedding,” they added. “And it will be even more special now when her daughter can be part of it.”



As for the wedding, Cuoco revealed in September that nothing is mapped out yet. When asked if any of her dogs will make an appearance at their nuptials, Cuoco said that she and Pelphrey “haven't started planning anything yet” — and teased that “maybe another kid will have to come first.”

“We're gonna go way out of order,” she added. “That’s our plan.”