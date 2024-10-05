Kaley Cuoco Says Daughter Matilda ‘Knows What’s Important in This Family’ as She Jokes About Fiancé’s Love of Football

Cuoco is newly engaged to actor Tom Pelphrey

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco; daughter Matilda in a photo shared on Oct. 4, 2024

Kaley Cuoco and her daughter Matilda are shopping in style.

On Friday, Oct. 4, the Big Bang Theory alum shared photos to her Instagram Stories of her 18-month-old kid during a shopping adventure.

In one picture, Matilda sat in a shopping cart wearing a floral outfit and massive reflective sunglasses. Cuoco, 38, added a “you're cool” GIF to the image of her baby girl, whom she shares with fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

Another photos showed Matilda gazing at shelves of footballs. "She knows what's important in this family," Cuoco wrote, referring to her and her fiancé’s love of football. They have previously posed with their daughter wearing Los Angeles Rams jerseys and New York Giants gear.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Matilda looks at footballs in a photo shared on Oct. 4, 2024

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 42, went public with their relationship in May 2022. They welcomed Matilda in March 2023, and then got engaged in August 2024.

The Meet Cute star shared some insight into wedding planning in September, telling PEOPLE that they “haven't started planning anything yet” and “maybe another kid will have to come first."

"We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan," she quipped.

The Flight Attendant star also gave PEOPLE an update on Matilda at the time, calling her daughter "so fearless."

"She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad. She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters," she revealed. "Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing. And she loves horses, so that's great."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Matilda shops with mom Kaley Cuoco

In May 2023, the Ozark actor told PEOPLE about his new role as a dad. "It's amazing. It's heaven, it's challenging at times," Pelphrey said. "It's the most beautiful thing ever."

"I'm so grateful to have a partner who I love to do it with because just two days with a baby in the house and I think of parents who are raising kids by themselves, and I don't even understand how they do it," he added. "My respect for single parents has gone through the roof."

"Just getting to take her in the stroller on a walk makes the whole idea of taking a walk more magical and special."

Read the original article on People.