Kaley Cuoco Says 'Fearless' Daughter Matilda, 17 Months, Is Already Riding a Pony: 'We're in Trouble' (Exclusive)

The actress shares her daughter with fiancé Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Matilda

Kaley Cuoco's little girl loves the stables just like her mom.

The newly engaged actress, 38, spoke to PEOPLE at the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation's star-studded Rock4EB event on Saturday, Sept. 21, where she shared that her daughter Matilda, 17 months, has "never been scared" of a little danger.

Matilda, whom Cuoco shared with her fiancé Tom Pelphrey, 42, is now "running around" and "screaming." The proud mom adds, "She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad. She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing. And she loves horses, so that's great."

Tom Pelphrey/Instagram Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory alum then revealed that Matilda has her own pony. "She was on it yesterday actually," she tells PEOPLE. "I know we're in trouble."

Cuoco says her little girl is "so fearless," and she's been that way since day one.

"I used to whip her around in her carrier, in her little stroller thing when she was little, and I don't know. She's never been scared. She thinks it's so fun," she says of Matilda.

The loving parents even got Matilda her own special, tiny saddle, so she can comfortably ride her pony. "We had a special saddle made for her, so it actually props her up," Cuoco explains. "And she just sits in that thing and walks around and it is crazy."

Kaley Cuoco Instagram Kaley Cuoco and her pet dog

Of course, Cuoco and Pelphry don't let their 17-month-old ride off alone. "We're all there," she clarifies. "We're all there."

The actress also opened up to PEOPLE about possibly having another baby soon.

Asked if any of her dogs will be in their wedding, Cuoco laughed and said that she and Pelphrey “haven't started planning anything yet” and that “maybe another kid will have to come first.”



“We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan,” she said.

Comparing the constant questions about wedding planning to the aftermath of her and Pelphrey welcoming Matilda, Cuoco recalled, “The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’"



