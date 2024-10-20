Kaley Cuoco Says She Would “Absolutely Reprise” Her Role In ‘The Big Bang Theory’

As The Big Bang Theory universe expands, Kaley Cuoco would enthusiastically join its orbit.

Speaking to People ahead of the second season debut of her Peacock comedy-thriller Based on a True Story, Cuoco reflected on her starring role as Penny with nostalgic fondness.

“I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre,” she said. “It was some of the best years of my life, and some of the most fun I’ve ever had.”

The popular CBS sitcom ran for 12 seasons from 2007 through 2019, becoming the longest-running multi-cam series in television history. Cuoco starred opposite Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki in the mothership show, before it transitioned into an ensemble project.

“I would absolutely reprise that role,” The Flight Attendant star said when asked.

The Emmy-nominated EP and actress added, “100%. I love that character, and I always will.”

The Big Bang Theory eventually launched the offshoot Young Sheldon, focusing on Parsons’ character Sheldon Cooper’s youth with Iain Armitage in the role, which ended earlier this year after seven seasons. Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage, featuring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in the title roles, premiered Oct. 17 on Max, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre is under an overall deal.

Cuoco’s comments come shortly after a recent development in The Big Bang Theory franchise: Earlier this month, Deadline reported that a Max spinoff — with Lorre at the helm — was beginning to take shape as original series alumni Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn and Lauren Lapkus signed talent-holding deals with WBTV with the intention to star in the forthcoming show. However, the project remains in early development and is still without a greenlight as the script is still being completed.

