Kaley Cuoco Says She and Tom Pelphrey Will 'Maybe' Have Baby No. 2 Before Wedding: ‘Gonna Go Way Out of Order’ (Exclusive)

“I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom — it’s a lot,” Cuoco told PEOPLE with a laugh

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey in December 2023

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s relationship doesn’t follow any rules!

The newly engaged actress, 38, exclusively told PEOPLE at Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation's star-studded Rock4EB event on Saturday, Sept. 21, that she and her fiancé are in no rush to walk down the aisle — and may even welcome another baby before they do so.

When asked if any of her dogs will be in their wedding, Cuoco laughed and said that she and Pelphrey “haven't started planning anything yet” and that “maybe another kid will have to come first.”

“We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan,” said the Big Bang Theory alum, who shares 1-year-old daughter Matilda with Pelphrey.



Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for ebmrf Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco at Rock4EB on Sept. 21, 2024

“I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom — it’s a lot,” she added, laughing after the mention of her fiancé, whom she has been engaged to since August.



As for whether she is just going to enjoy life as a fiancée for a while, the actress gave a firm, “Yes.”

Comparing the constant questions about wedding planning to the aftermath of her and Pelphrey welcoming Matilda, Cuoco recalled, “The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’ ”

And Matilda has been keeping her actor parents busy, Cuoco told PEOPLE.

“She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad,” the Emmy nominee said of the toddler. “She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing.”

“And she loves horses, so that's great,” she added.



Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and daughter Matilda

Cuoco announced her engagement to Pelphrey on Instagram Stories on Aug. 15. She shared a selfie of the pair with her hand raised to show off her new ring. "Amazing weekend,” she wrote on the snap.

The news comes more than two years after she first confirmed her relationship with the Ozark alum in May 2022 on Instagram.

Shortly after going Instagram-official with their love, Cuoco revealed to USA Today that the couple first connected in April 2022 when they were set up by their mutual manager, Andrea Pett-Joseph, who thought they would be “perfect for each other.”

Tom Pelphrey/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with daughter Matilda

Later, when they met in person at the Ozark premiere, Cuoco said she knew it was special.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight," she recalled to the outlet. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

"We're ready to build a life together," she added at the time.

