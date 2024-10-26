Kaley Cuoco Shares Snaps of Daughter Matilda in 'Another Halloween Lewk' — See Her Cute Outfit!

Cuoco's photos of her daughter wearing an adorable prisoner outfit on Oct. 25 come after Matilda attended her first Halloween party last weekend

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Kaley Cuoco/Instagram (L) Kaley Cuoco and (R) her daughter Matilda.

Kaley Cuoco's daughter is all dressed up for Halloween!

The Bang Bang Theory alum posted photos on her Instagram Stories of her 19-month-old daughter, Matilda — whom she shares with Ozard actor Tom Pelphrey — in an adorable Halloween costume on Friday, Oct. 25.

The first snap showed a close up of the toddler standing in what appeared to be a playroom while wearing an adorable black-and-white striped prisoner one-piece outfit that had "Cutie Convict 0011" written across the chest. Matilda even wore a matching striped prisoner hat, as well as white shoes, to complete her look.

"Another Halloween lewk," the actress wrote across the bottom of the photo.

Cuoco's second photo was a black-and-white shot of her daughter in the same outfit, but this time outside. Matilda's mom had added an orange "Halloween" sticker over the image.



Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco posts a photo of "another Halloween" look from her daughter Matilda.

The little girl's latest Halloween look comes after Cuoco posted two snaps on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Oct. 19, showing Matilda attending her first ever Halloween party.

"First widdle Halloween party invite," Cuoco wrote over a photo of her little girl wearing a cute, colourful dress, before revealing she was missing one part of her costume.

"She was Poppy from Trolls but wouldn’t wear the headband with the fun troll hair LOL oh well," the actress added.

For Halloween last year, Cuoco went all out, dressing Matilda in five different costumes. Matilda clutched a purse and wore pearls in an "old lady" costume and smiled in a fuzzy bee onesie.

Cuoco captioned the adorable post explaining each costume: "1) Tildy the old lady 2) Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters! 3) winner winner 🐔 dinner! 4) the cutest 🐝 5) our own personal 🏈."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco posts a photo of her daughter Matilda in a sweet Halloween outfit.

Cuoco doesn’t shy away from sharing her daughter’s style on Instagram.

On Oct. 4, the Role Play actress, 38, shared an Instagram story of Matilda flaunting oversized hot-pink sunglasses while sitting in a cart in the grocery store.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco's daughter, Matilda, sporting pink sunglasses

The well-dressed kid is also adventurous! Cuoco took to Instagram to share the 18-month-old riding her pony, Skye, in September. She told PEOPLE that Matilda has her own special saddle.

“It actually props her up,” she said. “And she just sits in that thing and walks around and it is crazy.”

The mom added that both parents are always there when Matilda goes riding.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco's daughter, Matilda, rides a pony

Cuoco said that her daughter also has other adventurous passions.

"She eats everything. She loves being outside,” she said. “She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing.”

Cuoco opened up to PEOPLE about potentially having another baby before her wedding. She said she wants to enjoy time as a fiancé before getting married, adding that they’re going “way out of order.”

“I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom — it’s a lot," she told PEOPLE.

While busy, the actress seems to be enjoying life with her family of three.

“♥️ 'There is my heart, and then there is you, and I’m not sure there is a difference'❤️ some sweet life lately 💫,” Cuoco captioned a post with her family on her Instagram this summer.

