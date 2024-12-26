Kaley Cuoco Shares Snaps from Her Christmas Celebration with Fiancé Tom Pelphrey and Daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying Christmas with her little one.

On Thursday, Dec. 25, the actress, 39, showed off her holiday celebration alongside fiancé Tom Pelphrey, 42, and their 20-month-old daughter Matilda. The couple posted adorable photos of their toddler celebrating her second Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the Big Bang Theory star reposted actor Will Von Vogt's Instagram Story of Pelphrey holding Matilda in his arms as Cuoco kicks off a festive night of White Elephant with her family. Cuoco also added a sweet selfie of the mother-daughter duo, with both smiling wide.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Matilda Pelphrey on Christmas Eve 2024

The Emmy nominee posted another happy selfie with Matilda and her fiancé, with Pelphrey holding their toddler in between the two. Cuoco also shared a shot of Matilda in a red velvet dress holding a blue-lit snowflake and blue ribbon.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey and Matilda Pelphrey on Christmas Eve 2024

Then, on Christmas Day, Cuoco posted a cute moment of Matilda and the proud parents on Christmas morning. "When you see what 'ho ho' brought you for the first time," she captioned the video.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Matilda Pelphrey on Christmas Eve 2024

In the clip, the family of three all sport their matching red Christmas pajamas and Cuoco and Pelphrey hold Matilda's hands as they walk out of a bedroom — but as soon as the toddler spots the Christmas tree adorned with gifts, she drops her parents' hands and makes a run for it. The little girl holds a stuffed animal in her arms as she runs directly to her Minnie Mouse toys, with her excited parents smiling as they watch.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey and Matilda Pelphrey on Christmas Day 2024

In November, Cuoco celebrated another trip around the sun with balloons and cards, sharing a glimpse on her Instagram Stories of the sweet way her fiancé showed his love on her 39th birthday.

Cuoco posted a short clip featuring the pair's 20-month-old daughter Matilda walking around their living room while holding a balloon as Pelphrey, 42, surprised Cuoco with several additional decorations, a red plush cat with a unicorn horn, a pair of birthday cards and some wrapped presents.

"Sweetest east coast bday wakeup courtesy of @tommypelphrey," the actress wrote. "Tildy thought it was all for her lol."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco with her husband and daughter meeting Santa

Cuoco and Pelphrey, who announced their engagement in August, welcomed Matilda in March 2023, and have since given fans a behind-the-scenes look at their experience as first-time parents.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, the Big Bang Theory alum opened up about motherhood, jokingly comparing looking after her daughter to taking care of a drunk best friend.

“It’s a wild thing,” Cuoco said. “I was trying to explain to our couples therapist the other day why I’m so tired. You should all be in couple’s therapy, just FYI.”

“I was explaining to her that taking care of a 19-month-old is like taking care of your drunk best friend every day,” she continued. “All day, literally all day. They’re crying when they don’t get what they want, you’re making sure they make it to the bathroom or you’re cleaning their throw up from whatever. They’re out of their minds and you’re making sure they don’t die all day long. And then they black out and you’re like ready to die and they wake up and they’re like, ‘What’s for breakfast?’ ”

